Superior Industrial Fire Services Launches New Website, Digital Marketing Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ELMHURST, Ill., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Industrial Fire Services Inc. (SIFS), a leader in industrial firefighter/EMS staffing and fire brigade staffing services, has updated its portfolio to serve clients better throughout the United States. The initiative started with an updated logo on all social and its new website at superiorifs .

SIFS is quickly becoming known throughout the United States as the best in the industrial firefighter staffing business, company officials said. The new online presence will show how quickly Superior Industrial Fire Services is growing.

The new website features enhanced API Features, ultra-responsive design elements, state-of-the-art Information security, and an easy-to-use Interface for its clients.

The goal of the website is to promote the company and make it easier for current and future clients to navigate, officials said.

For additional information or interviews, please contact media consultant Lee Filas at the numbers provided.

About Superior Industrial Fire Services Inc.: Established in 2022, Superior Industrial Fire Services has quickly grown to become an industry leader in fire brigade staffing services in the United States. SIFS and its sister company, Metro Paramedic Services Inc., provide highly qualified and certified Firefighters/EMS personnel at industrial sites nationwide. Due to its unparalleled flexibility and a team of industry experts, SIFS can integrate with onsite industrial fire brigades or Emergency Response Teams, as well as be available for various tasks of safety and training. SIFS currently has clients based in South Carolina, Illinois, Minnesota, and other locations.

Contact information:

Lee Filas – Media Consultant

Filas Media Consulting

Direct line: (847) 772-9927

SOURCE Superior Industrial Fire Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED