Coinbase Outperforms Nasdaq As Cexs Grow 2.5X Faster: Analyst

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Jamie Coutts, chief analyst at Real Vision, revealed that Coinbase's 12-month revenue has reached $5.75 billion, placing Coinbase among the top five global exchanges, surpassing traditional platforms like and CBOE.

The rapid growth in trading throughout Q4 has driven the sector to rival traditional finance in overall performance. Coinbase alone accounts for 11% of the global exchange revenue, more than twice that of the decentralized exchange (DEX) market. Despite this, DEXs are growing significantly, contributing to the overall expansion of the crypto sector.

Coinbase Outperforming the Nasdaq

Moving on, Coutts showed that centralized exchanges (CEXs) and DEXs are growing 2.5 to 4 times faster than their traditional finance counterparts.

But beware that the comparisons between revenue models in crypto and traditional markets are not entirely equivalent.

Coutts also mentioned that 2025 can be a year of increased competition from traditional financial platforms. Moving on, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects could even post more gains than the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

Coutts suggested that the crypto sector is now ready for a potential market re-evaluation after years of struggling with regulators and the infamous US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).