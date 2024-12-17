Adele's 'Million Years Ago' Faces Global Ban Amid Plagiarism Claims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A major scandal is unfolding in the industry: a Brazilian court has issued an unprecedented decision to remove the song "Million Years Ago" by British Adele from all music platforms worldwide, Azernews reports.

According to The Guardian, the situation is escalating quickly. The court order requires music giants Sony and Universal to immediately cease all use and distribution of the song.

At the heart of the controversy is Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes, who claims that Adele's song is a copy of his 1996 composition "Mulheres," written for renowned Brazilian artist Martinho da Vila. Geraes is not only seeking to have the song banned but is also demanding a substantial compensation of $160,000 (272,000 manats) from Adele, her producer Greg Kurstin, and the record companies-Sony and Universal.

This case could have significant financial repercussions for the involved music companies, as each violation of the injunction would result in a fine of $8,000 (13.6 thousand manats). However, Sony and Universal still have the option to appeal this decision.

This legal battle is not only drawing attention due to its unprecedented nature but also raising questions about copyright enforcement in the global music industry. If the court's decision stands, it could set a precedent for future cases involving alleged song plagiarism, with potential ripple effects across the entertainment world. Additionally, the case highlights the growing influence of regional copyright claims, with artists from around the world seeking to protect their intellectual property in international markets.