Adele's 'Million Years Ago' Faces Global Ban Amid Plagiarism Claims
Date
12/17/2024 3:15:58 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
A major scandal is unfolding in the music industry: a Brazilian
court has issued an unprecedented decision to remove the song
"Million Years Ago" by British singer Adele from all music
platforms worldwide, Azernews reports.
According to The Guardian, the situation is escalating quickly.
The court order requires music industry giants Sony and Universal
to immediately cease all use and distribution of the song.
At the heart of the controversy is Brazilian composer Toninho
Geraes, who claims that Adele's song is a copy of his 1996
composition "Mulheres," written for renowned Brazilian artist
Martinho da Vila. Geraes is not only seeking to have the song
banned but is also demanding a substantial compensation of $160,000
(272,000 manats) from Adele, her producer Greg Kurstin, and the
record companies-Sony and Universal.
This case could have significant financial repercussions for the
involved music companies, as each violation of the injunction would
result in a fine of $8,000 (13.6 thousand manats). However, Sony
and Universal still have the option to appeal this decision.
This legal battle is not only drawing attention due to its
unprecedented nature but also raising questions about copyright
enforcement in the global music industry. If the court's decision
stands, it could set a precedent for future cases involving alleged
song plagiarism, with potential ripple effects across the
entertainment world. Additionally, the case highlights the growing
influence of regional copyright claims, with artists from around
the world seeking to protect their intellectual property in
international markets.
MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109004190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.