Joint Expeditionary Force To Provide EUR 12B In Military Assistance To Ukraine In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) announced during a summit in Tallinn that their combined military assistance to Ukraine in 2025 would exceed EUR 12 billion.

JEF leaders said this in a joint statement, Ukrinform reports.

"Our combined military assistance to Ukraine amounts to over 12 billion euros for 2025. We urge our other Allies and partners to continue or increase their military support for Ukraine as long as is required until Ukraine prevails. We pledge to further expand our training and equipment offer to Ukraine, in order to better support Ukraine's efforts to mobilize additional forces," the statement said.

The summit participants also called on all third countries, including DPRK, Belarus, Iran, and China, which are directly or indirectly enabling Russia's aggression, to cease offering the support Moscow requires to prolong the war and the suffering of the Ukrainian people. They reaffirmed their longstanding and unwavering support for a sovereign Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes.

According to the statement, JEF nations and other Allies have been supporting the training of Ukrainian troops since 2022 under Operation Interflex in the UK, which has resulted in the training of over 50,000 individuals.

JEF countries also supported the underlying principles of the Victory Plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and added that they "are working with Ukraine to contribute to its implementation."

The JEF, led by Britain, includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, all of which cooperate in defense initiatives.

Earlier reports said that JEF leaders in Tallinn also discussed the possibility of a peacekeeping operation in Ukraine.