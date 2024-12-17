Edhi Air Ambulance Launches Operations In Kurram Amid Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PARACHINAR: After months of suffering due to deteriorating law and order, prolonged blockades, and severe shortages of medicines, fuel, and essential supplies, the Edhi Air Ambulance service has launched rescue operations in Parachinar, providing much-needed relief to the people of Kurram district.

Social activist Faisal Edhi arrived in Parachinar on the first air ambulance flight, delivering life-saving medicines and facilitating the transfer of and critical patients to Peshawar. Speaking to the at Benazir Airport Parachinar, Faisal Edhi highlighted the dire situation caused by recent unrest in the region:

"We are well aware of the hardships faced by the people of Kurram. Today, we began air ambulance operations, delivering essential medicines and transferring patients and injured individuals to Peshawar. Two flights were conducted on the first day to provide immediate assistance."

Also Read: Kurram Crisis: Road Blockades Leave Hospitals Paralyzed, 29 Children Dead Amid Shortages

During his visit, Faisal Edhi toured the District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, where he met with injured patients and received a briefing from the hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr. Syed Mir Hassan Jan. Dr. Jan highlighted the severe shortage of medicines and medical facilities caused by road blockades, which have already resulted in the deaths of 29 children and several other patients.

"The lack of life-saving medicines and medical resources has created a critical situation. If urgent measures are not taken, the crisis will worsen," Dr. Jan added.

In addition to healthcare issues, the blockade has led to acute shortages of food, fuel, and other daily essentials, exacerbating the residents' suffering. While the provincial government has repeatedly assured the supply of wheat and medicines, political and social leaders in the district have refuted these claims, citing the continued scarcity of essential goods.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, stated that efforts to resolve the crisis are underway, including the resumption of the previously postponed grand jirga in Kohat. He assured that steps are being taken to reopen the main routes and alleviate the hardships the people of Kurram face.

The launch of the Edhi Air Ambulance service brings hope to the beleaguered residents, who have endured months of isolation and a worsening humanitarian crisis.