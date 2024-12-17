Indian PM Promises All Possible Support After Cyclone Chido Devastates French Mayotte

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised all possible support after Cyclone Chido devastated Mayotte of France situated in the Indian Ocean.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Modi remarked that India stood in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance.

He expressed confidence that under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, France will overcome this tragedy with resilience and resolve.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Modi said.

Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte Island in Indian Ocean on last Saturday and the French authorities announced high alert after the cyclone left a number of people dead and caused significant material damage. (end)

