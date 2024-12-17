(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg signed poster

Marilyn Monroe signed photo. 8×10 inches. GFA Authenticated

Rolling Stones signed Bridges to Babylon tour GFA authenticated

G8 Auctions' Heroes and Legends Holiday Collectibles SPECTACULAR: Iconic One of a Kind Memorabilia Under the Hammer

- Thee FounderROCHELLE PARK , NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Step into the world of unparalleled collectibles with G8 Auctions and One of a Kind Coins at the "Heroes & Legends Holiday Collectibles SPECTACULAR" auction event. Mark your calendar for this exclusive online auction, featuring a dazzling collection of rare and one-of-a-kind memorabilia from iconic figures in music, film, and more.Discover Extraordinary Finds:Lot 1: Jimi Hendrix Handwritten Signed Letter – Dive into rock history with this intimate piece, estimated at $16,000 - $20,000.Lot 1A: Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg Signed Poster – Capture the essence of hip-hop royalty, with bids starting from $10,000 - $14,000.Lot 2: Rolling Stones Signed Magazine – Own a piece of rock legend, expected to fetch $4,000 - $6,000.Lot 8: Original Bugs Bunny Sketch Hand Drawn and Signed by Virgil Ross – A whimsical treasure valued at $4,000 - $5,000.Lot 9: Spiderman Comic Book Signed by Creator Stan Lee – Own a legendary piece of Marvel history, estimated at $1,500 - $2,500.Lot 10: Rolling Stones Signed Bridges to Babylon Tour Book – Authenticated and autographed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts, valued at $3,000 - $4,000.Lot 22: The Rolling Stones Out of Our Heads Signed Album – This extraordinary album signed by Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts, estimated at $10,000 - $13,000.Lot 39: Thomas Edison Signed Envelope – Own a piece of inventive genius, estimated at $7,000 - $9,000.Lot 24: Marilyn Monroe Signed Photo – A stunning piece for any collection, valued at $12,000 - $15,000.Auction Details:Event Date: LIVE BIDDING STARTS AT 8 PM EST, December 19, 2024Online Bidding: Exclusively online at G8 Auctions - Heroes & Legends AuctionJoin us for this one-time event and own a piece of history. The "Heroes & Legends" auction is the crown jewel of our eight-day holiday event, bringing together rare collectibles and connecting fans with the legends of yesteryear.Contact Information:Nicholas GilbertiChief Operating Officer609-389-4952...

Nicholas Gilberti

One of a Kind Coins LLC

+1 609-389-4952

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.