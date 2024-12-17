Smartsky Files $1B+ Antitrust Lawsuit Alleging Gogo Business Aviation Acted As An Abusive Monopolist

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Complaint Contends 'Vaporware' Strategy and Systematic Anti-Competitive Practices Destroyed Competition for Internet Connectivity in Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky Networks, LLC today filed a comprehensive antitrust lawsuit against Gogo, and Gogo Business Aviation, LLC ($GOGO) in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina (Case 3:24-cv-01087), alleging illegal monopolistic practices in the air-to-ground (ATG) broadband inflight connectivity for business aviation.

The lawsuit alleges multiple violations of federal antitrust laws, including the Sherman Act and Clayton Act, as well as North Carolina state tort laws and the Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, claiming that Gogo engaged in predatory pricing, misleading advertising, and exclusive dealing agreements to maintain its monopoly position in the ATG market.

SmartSky is pursuing this case to protect innovation as well as to seek justice for unfair business practices. The company's complaint contends that a systematic campaign of misinformation and exclusive dealing arrangements effectively blocked SmartSky's access to critical distribution channels and created insurmountable barriers to market entry, stifling the innovation and competition customers depend on.

The lawsuit seeks substantial damages potentially exceeding $1 billion. The legal action aims to address the alleged harm to competition and consumers in the aviation connectivity market.

This new Complaint is separate and apart from the Intellectual Property case (Case 1:22-cv-00266-JLH)

SmartSky previously filed against Gogo in Delaware. The trial of that case is scheduled to begin in April, 2025.

SmartSky is represented by Rik Tozzi, of Burr & Forman, LLP.

About SmartSky

Until ceasing business operations in August, 2024, SmartSky Networks, LLC was an aviation technology company that developed and launched an innovative air-to-ground network for business aviation, offering superior connectivity solutions through advanced telecommunications technology and infrastructure.

