Wondershare Unveils Recoverit 13.5: Introducing Enhanced Compatibility And More Efficient Data Recovery Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in innovative software solutions, proudly announces the launch of Recoverit 13.5 , the latest iteration of its flagship data recovery software. The newest version introduces efficient external storage data recovery, enhanced multi-device compatibility, large file recovery, a more intuitive user experience, faster and cost-efficient recovery, and robust data security features, making it the go-to solution for reliable, high-performance data recovery across devices.

Building on over 20 years of expertise, Recoverit has become a leading desktop data recovery tool tailored for individual consumers, with a strong focus on video, photo and large video files recovery from any device. It provides professional and reliable data recovery solutions for a wide range of devices, quickly resolving data loss problems caused by accidental deletion, formatting, device damage, virus attacks, unknown error codes, and more.

Key Upgrades in Recoverit 13.5:

Industry-Leading Device & Operating System Compatibility



New OS Support: Fully compatible with MacOS 15 Sequoia.

Hardware Innovation: Optimized for the latest Apple Silicon chip series. Enhanced Storage Support: Full compatibility with Windows on ARM architecture, ensuring versatile performance across diverse environments.

Powerful Recovery for External Storage





Improved Recovery Functions : Enhanced capabilities for CFexpress cards, SD card ( SanDisk, Samsung, Kinston etc. ) and external hard drives ( e.g. Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba ) , delivering a superior recovery process. Broadened Scenarios : Now compatible with RAID systems , gaming external hard drives , and AI PCs , ensuring support for a wider range of use cases.

Enhanced Product Design and Features





Expanded Functionality : New features include less ram occupation and the ability to resume scans , providing a comprehensive solution tailored to user needs. Upgraded Product Design: Enhance the expert/tech-oriented look by introducing Dark Mode and authorization optimization ( Files and Folders/Full Disk Access ) ; optimize compatibility with portable devices; implement a comprehensive UI/UX overhaul.

Advanced Large File Recovery



Superior Large Video File Recovery: Specially designed to handle large video files, such as: 4K, 8K those UHD video by full frame camera, delivering exceptional results for professionals and casual users alike. Commercial-Grade Advanced Recovery Features: Empower users with powerful recovery options for critical scenarios.

Availability

About Wondershare:

Wondershare

is a globally recognized software company, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified," Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software, trendy creative resources, and a dynamic ecosystem, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

