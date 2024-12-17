Sagespring Wealth Partners Names Former NFL Player Winston Justice CEO Of Private Wealth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageSpring Wealth Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Winston Justice as its chief executive officer of SageSpring Private Wealth, effective immediately. Justice, a former offensive lineman turned professional, brings a blend of leadership, financial acumen and entrepreneurial spirit to the role.

Continue Reading

Former NFL lineman Winston Justice is tackling a new role as CEO of SageSpring Private Wealth

Winston Justice, former NFL offensive lineman and seasoned financial professional, steps into his new role as CEO of SageSpring Private Wealth, a division of SageSpring Wealth Partners, leading the firm's expansion into high-net-worth advisory services, alternative investments, and multi-family office solutions.

Post thi





Justice will lead SageSpring's strategic growth initiatives, including expanding its advisory platform, developing alternative investment solutions, and launching multi-family office and institutional business verticals. He will report to Jeff Dobyns, founder and president of SageSpring.

"Winston's diverse background in professional sports, entrepreneurship and wealth management makes him the ideal leader to drive SageSpring's next phase of growth," Dobyns said. "His innovative approach and deep understanding of client needs will be instrumental in expanding our services and market presence."

Before joining SageSpring, Justice served as a vice president at AllianceBernstein global headquarters in Nashville, where he managed assets for multigenerational family offices, entrepreneurs and nonprofits. His financial career also includes roles at Wells Fargo Securities and PIA's Alternative Investments Group.

During his NFL career, Justice co-founded Elixr Coffee, a Philadelphia-based specialty coffee company known for quality and community focus. Later, he partnered with former NBA player Jamal Mashburn to launch a venture capital fund targeting healthcare and education. These ventures helped him build strategic and operational skills that now shape his approach to wealth management.

"I'm honored to join SageSpring and lead the Private Wealth business for the firm," Justice said. "Our focus will be on enhancing our advisory platform, developing specialized investment solutions, and expanding our reach to better serve our clients' evolving needs."

Justice holds an MBA from George Washington University and the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation from the Yale School of Management. He was previously an adjunct professor of finance at Lipscomb University's College of Business.

About SageSpring Wealth Partners

SageSpring Wealth Partners, established in 2002, stands out as a premier independent wealth management firm in Franklin, Tennessee. According to their most recent ADV filing, SageSpring has $5.5 billion in assets under management and operates with a team of 173 professionals, including 44 advisor teams across nine offices in five states.

SageSpring takes a holistic approach to financial advice, prioritizing clients' well-being to tailor counsel and help them reach their financial goals. The firm's comprehensive money-management strategies aim to help clients build wealth and achieve long-lasting financial independence. For more information, visit sagespring.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenny Barker, 615-319-5857

[email protected]

SOURCE SageSpring Wealth Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED