Safadi Briefs Norwegian, Cypriot Counterparts On Aqaba Meetings On Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday held separate phone calls with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

During the calls, Safadi briefed Eide and Kombos on the outcomes of the Aqaba meetings on Syria

The top diplomats also discussed regional developments, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The committee included representatives from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and the Arab League Secretary-General.

The discussions focused on supporting a Syrian-led political transition in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including the establishment of a transitional governing body, the drafting of a new constitution, and the holding of free elections within a defined timeline.