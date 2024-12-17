EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action

Veganz bondholders approve extension under improved conditions

17.12.2024 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Ludwigsfelde, 17 December 2024 - The bondholders' meeting of Veganz Group AG (ISIN DE000A254NF5 and WKN A254NF) today approved the amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond. The creditors' meeting reached the necessary quorum. The countermotions submitted by SdK Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V. ('SdK') were approved by the bondholders.

Thanks to the extension, an important foundation stone has been laid for the refinancing of Veganz Group AG and the way has been paved for further, short-term equity measures. The term of the EUR 10,000,000 bonds 2020/2025 (ISIN DE000A254NF5 and WKN A254NF) will now be extended, in particular with regard to the postponement of the repayment date by 5 years to 24 February 2030.

According to the resolutions, the interest payment for this year will be suspended in 2025 and Veganz will make partial repayments of 5% of the annual outstanding nominal volume from 2026. In addition, interest will be paid at the end of the term depending on the market capitalisation. The complete counter-proposals can be viewed on the Veganz Group AG website.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz) - Good for you, better for everyone - is an innovative producer of plant-based foods and has the brands Veganz, Happy Cheeze, Mililk, Peas on Earth and Orbifarm in its portfolio. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz became known as the European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz has succeeded in breaking into the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes confectionery, milk alternatives, cheese alternatives and meat alternatives. The products are widely available in the DACH region. The range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative products and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. As a transparent company, Veganz B Corp is certified, compares the environmental footprint of all its own products with all food products in German-speaking countries and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

Contact Veganz Group AG Massimo Garau CFO

