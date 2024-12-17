BRTV Launches Five-Part Documentary Series“Mahoney Observation: The Voice Of Public Opinion On '12345'”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China – The five-part documentary series“Mahoney Observation: The Voice of Public Opinion on '12345'” will air from December 16 to 20 at 9 PM on Beijing Satellite TV.

Produced by BRTV,“Mahoney Observation: The Voice of Public Opinion on '12345'” is the first documentary in China to focus on the 12345 hotline from an international perspective, showcasing the concept of whole-process people's democracy. Through the authentic observational lens of Professor Josef Gregory Mahoney from East China Normal University, a scholar and PhD advisor from the United States, the documentary records the public demands addressed by the 12345 hotline regarding issues like alley renovations, property management, simple building relocations, and the installation of elevators in old buildings, forming the basis for this five-episode series.

BRTV presents a unique perspective and innovative concepts in“Mahoney Observation: The Voice of Public Opinion on '12345'”, illustrating Beijing's experience of“responding to complaints immediately.” The documentary showcases several characteristics:

Using a vivid narrative, BRTV highlights grassroots democracy through compelling stories and examples. It illustrates how reforms in Beijing, such as whistle-blowing, proactive governance, and handling complaints, explore new models for governance in mega-cities. For instance, two communities had differing opinions over a road affecting traffic and expressed their demands through the 12345 hotline. Residents' representatives on both sides showcased their efforts: a 70-year-old woman visiting households to gather opinions, while another resident organized a voting group via WeChat, demonstrating the democratic atmosphere in Beijing vividly. In another case, an old community faced opposition from neighbors during the installation of an elevator, leading to a request via the 12345 system, which initiated communication with the community. The community sought clarification from the district, which then relayed this to Beijing, culminating in the Beijing Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Commission providing a policy interpretation and announcement. This illustrates how the 12345 system patiently addresses every concerned resident through its complaint-handling mechanism.

The documentary employs a full-recording approach to resonate with the audience on the joys and sorrows of people's lives.“Mahoney Observation: The Voice of Public Opinion on '12345'” deeply engages with its subjects, presenting genuine emotions and authenticity without staged scenes. Unlike previous experiences where international friends spent a day in the 12345 call center, Professor Mahoney delves into the complexities of five challenging cases, observing and experiencing the process firsthand. The efficiency of the“responding to complaints immediately” system, the intricate grassroots conflicts, the camaraderie and resilience of Beijing residents, and the dedication of grassroots officials evoke a range of emotions in Professor Mahoney-from laughter to anxiety, inspiration to tears. For example, during a visit to a family hesitant to vacate their self-built home due to lack of compensation, Mahoney held the hand of a Chinese woman, sharing stories about his mother. This emotional connection helped her overcome her concerns, leading to her decision to relocate. The documentary not only focuses on the mechanism of“responding to complaints immediately” but also on the individuals involved, questioning whether they find happiness through the 12345 system.

Lastly, the documentary adopts a unique commentary perspective that provokes thought. Each episode features extensive original commentary from Professor Mahoney, reflecting his genuine viewpoints. These insights are distinctive and filled with memorable quotes, such as,“The ancient Bell and Drum Towers facilitated top-down communication, while today's 12345 hotline serves as a modern Bell and Drum Tower, promoting bottom-up dialogue.”