RURAL HEALTH REDESIGN CENTER RECEIVES $4.5 MILLION GRANT TO SUPPORT RURAL HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS IN APPALACHIAN REGION

Appalachian Region Served by the RHRC

New Technical Assistance Center Will Provide Expertise to Improve Performance and Quality of Care

- Janice Walters, RHRC Executive Director and ARH-TAC Project OfficerHARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rural Redesign Center (RHRC ) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year grant totaling $4.5 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The grant will be used to establish the Appalachian Region Healthcare Technical Assistance Center (ARH-TAC) and provide customized technical assistance to help rural healthcare organizations with planning and implementing healthcare service improvements. Eligible organizations include critical access hospitals, small rural hospitals, rural health clinics, tribal healthcare facilities, and other healthcare organizations located in HRSA defined rural areas served by the Appalachian Regional Commission.“We are very pleased to receive funding to do this important work,” said Janice Walters, RHRC Executive Director and ARH-TAC Project Officer.“The technical assistance provided by the ARH-TAC will strengthen healthcare delivery in rural areas throughout the Appalachian Region by building capacity and improving financial and operational performance.”Why This Project Is NeededRural healthcare organizations in the Appalachian region face various financial and operational challenges, compounded by the recent impacts of emergencies such as Hurricane Helene. These challenges hinder their ability to provide essential healthcare services. Rural hospitals and healthcare providers:- Struggle due to lower patient volumes, outdated infrastructure, and workforce shortages. The low patient volumes make it difficult to cover fixed operating costs and participate in quality improvement activities.- Often serve older, sicker, and poorer populations, further straining resources. Geographic isolation and limited transportation options exacerbate these challenges, making it harder for patients to access care.- Provide a wide range of services, including emergency care, inpatient care, and primary care, and are often the sole healthcare provider in their communities. Operationally, maintaining essential services with limited resources is a constant struggle.- Face financial instability caused by low reimbursement rates and uncompensated care.- Struggle to recruit and retain staff, with significant shortages in physicians, nurses, and other health professionals. This shortage further complicates the ability to deliver quality care and effectively maintain operations.- Struggle to afford the cost of hiring external consultants to help identify areas of enhancement and improvement for clinical quality and financial metrics.How the ARH-TAC Will Support Rural Healthcare OrganizationsThe ARH-TAC's assistance will include:- Providing objective analysis and assessment of healthcare organizations' financial status, market share, quality indicators, locally available human services, and service gaps so that organizations can make actionable changes from a team of nationally recognized consultants familiar with rural hospitals.- Identifying clinical areas where expanding services within a rural healthcare organization would meet local needs, keep healthcare services available locally, and build capacity to improve financial and operational performance and quality of care.- Supporting healthcare organizations in implementing best practice recommendations prioritized in technical assistance action plans.“We anticipate that up to six rural healthcare organizations per year will receive approximately $150k of technical assistance, in addition to up to $50k of support funding for software and equipment costs,” said Ms. Walters.“Our staff bring a broad spectrum of rural healthcare expertise and over 125 years of collective experience in rural hospital operations and healthcare leadership. This team is experienced in providing consulting and technical assistance to community organizations, healthcare providers, insurance providers, and other rurally relevant stakeholders.“How to Access This Customized Technical AssistanceRural healthcare organizations located in the rural counties served by the Appalachian Regional Commission and interested in seeking this grant-funded customized technical assistance with planning and implementing healthcare service improvements should visit rhrco/arh-tac to learn more or contact ... .“We look forward to helping rural hospitals and healthcare organizations meet the challenges of today and better serve their communities now and into the future,” said Ms. Walters.____________________About RHRC: The Rural Health Redesign Center is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving healthcare access and quality in rural communities. Through innovative approaches and committed partnerships, RHRC supports rural hospitals and healthcare facilities that aim to provide the best possible care to their communities.

