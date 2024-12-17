Marques Houston Releases Deluxe Album And Intimate Docu-Series 'The Best, Worst Year Ever: The World Of Marques Houston'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R&B legend Marques "Batman" Houston, celebrated for his groundbreaking work with Immature/IMx and a solo career, continues to captivate fans with his creative evolution. Following the success of his long-awaited album The Best Worst Year Ever in August, which soared to #1 on the iTunes R&B chart, Houston is closing 2024 in spectacular fashion.This December, Houston launches a two-part docu-series, The Best Worst Year Ever: The World of Marques Houston , offering fans unprecedented access to his life and artistry. Airing on Amazon Prime and Tubi, this 80-minute documentary is an intimate portrayal of Houston's life, featuring interviews with family members, including his father, who was a formative influence on his early musical career. From candid reflections on his childhood inspirations-like Michael Jackson-to at-home moments that reveal his family roots, the series encapsulates the man behind the music.After years focused on building his successful film company, Houston's return to music in 2024 has been triumphant. His hit single 'Admit It' climbed to the top of the iTunes R&B charts, paving the way for The Best Worst Year Ever and now, its deluxe edition.The expanded release includes four new tracks, headlined by the sultry and infectious 'Celebrate You' feat. Aqu@riu$, a perfect example of Houston's ability to fuse timeless R&B with modern production techniques. The deluxe release once again showcases his knack for crafting music that bridges nostalgic R&B with fresh, contemporary vibes.Since debuting as a solo artist with MH in 2003, Houston has seamlessly navigated multiple creative avenues. Whether starring in TV classics like Sister, Sister, producing hits for B2K and Destiny's Child, or crafting his signature R&B sound, he has consistently redefined his artistry. Citing Michael Jackson as a key influence, the documentary highlights heartfelt moments with Houston's father, offering fans a glimpse of the foundation that shaped his career.With The Best Worst Year Ever Deluxe Album and docu-series, Marques Houston reaffirms his status as one of the most dynamic talents in the world of R&B. By blending his longtime passion for music with his flourishing career in film, Houston delivers a powerful statement on artistry, resilience, and reinvention.Fans can stream The Best Worst Year Ever: The World of Marques Houston on Amazon Prime and Tubi .Listen to Marques Houston 'The Best Worst Year Ever (Deluxe)'

