Hyperscale Data Currently Mining Approximately $26 Million Annually

Hyperscale Data, announces that ACS mined approximately 20 during November 2024 resulting in approximately $26 million in gross revenue

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hyperscale Data Currently Mining Approximately $26 Million AnnuallyHyperscale Data, (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“Hyperscale Data,” or the“Company”), today announced an update from its wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (“ACS”). ACS mined approximately 20 Bitcoin during November 2024 resulting in an annualized run rate of approximately $26 million in gross Bitcoin mining revenue. This approximate gross Bitcoin mining revenue figure is based upon a Bitcoin price of $106,000.Hyperscale Data Executive Chairman Milton“Todd” Ault III stated,“We are extremely pleased with our current mining operations in Michigan and will continue to refine our operations to focus on efficiency. The recent increase in the price of Bitcoin has outpaced the increase in the mining difficulty level. In fact, during 2024 Bitcoin has appreciated approximately 140% whereas mining difficulty has only increased approximately 51%. As a result, we are now experiencing improving margins at ACS. Further, at the current levels, we are mining more than three times the current market cap of the Company on an annualized basis.”Hyperscale Data notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, the ability to provide the necessary power for miners, and other factors that may impact the results of Bitcoin mining production or operations.For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata or available at .About Hyperscale Data, Inc.Hyperscale Data is transitioning from a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact to becoming solely an owner and operator of data centers to support high performance computing services. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc., mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary.Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:... or 1-888-753-2235

