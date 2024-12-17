Forbes Recognizes Kroger As A Leader In Workplace Culture And Pharmacy Customer Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR ), America's Grocer, today announced its Forbes recognition as one of America's Best Employers for Tech Workers and for providing exceptional customer service through its Kroger Family of Pharmacies.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Tech Workers and for our unparalleled customer service specifically in pharmacy. This recognition is a testament to our remarkable associates and their commitment to serving our customers and communities," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "In today's digital age, our technology advancements play a crucial role in enhancing the customer experience, enabling associates to provide high-quality, customer-centered service. These accolades affirm that our associates always put customers first and highlight how our pharmacy team keeps our vision of helping people live healthier lives at the forefront."

For its employer recognition, according to Forbes, companies were scored based on a survey of more than 25,000 tech workers in the United States employed at companies across all sectors with at least 1,000 people in the country.

The yearlong Forbes 2025 Best Customer Service survey is based on 414 million ratings provided by 181,000 people in the U.S. about the customer service they received from more than 3,500 brands. Companies were evaluated on four factors: personal interaction, speed, services and resolution. While The Kroger Company of Stores continues to excel in providing a positive associate experience, it also brings its customers an unmatched level of care and service, especially within its family of pharmacies.

For more information about Forbes Best Employers for Tech Workers, visit here . For more about Forbes Best Customer Service list, please visit here .

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies, nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED