(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 17 December 2024

VINCI opens to traffic the D4 motorway in the Czech Republic

under a public-private partnership



32 km of new road and 16 km of refurbished road, completed in less than four years

A 28-year public-private partnership associated with an approximately €530 million Carried out in synergy between the Group's Concessions and businesses

The new D4 motorway, located some 40 km south-west of Prague, was inaugurated today by the Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Transport Minister Martin Kupka. The new road – the result of the first public-private partnership involving a motorway in the country – will enhance the connection between the rural region of South Bohemia and the main trade routes to Germany and Austria.

The project exemplifies the synergies between VINCI's various companies around the design, construction and management of mobility infrastructure. The works, which VINCI Construction completed in less than four years, involved building 32 km of new road and refurbishing 16 km of existing road, and employed as many as 1,600 people at peak of construction. VINCI Concessions subsidiary VINCI Highways will handle maintenance on the motorway, which is now open to traffic, for 24 years.

Several methods and approaches mirroring VINCI's environmental ambition – such as reusing excavated materials, recycling asphalt mix and setting up solar arrays to power the operation centre – were implemented during the works phase. The motorway also has 20 wildlife crossings and 40 hectares alongside it were planted with local species. During the operation phase, advanced capabilities including video surveillance along the full length of the road will contribute to safety and service quality.

The D4 partnership contract was signed in February 2021 by the Czech Republic's Ministry of Transport and Via Salis, the concession company encompassing VINCI Highways (lead), VINCI Concessions and Meridiam. The 28-year project entails an investment amounting to approximately €530 million.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

...





Attachment

CP VINCI_Autoroute D4_République tchèque_20241217_VA