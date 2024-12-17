Kris Caldwell And $200 Million Mega Team Join Exp Realty To Scale New Heights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver's Top-Producing Leader Aligns with eXp Realty's Innovative to Empower Agents and Deliver Exceptional Client Results

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly welcomes Kris Caldwell, one of Colorado's premier real estate leaders, and his $200 million, 30-agent team to its growing of top-performing professionals. Caldwell has been with Compass since 2018 and brings years of expertise and a proven track record of success to eXp Realty's innovative platform.

This move underscores his vision to provide his team with unparalleled opportunities for growth and success through eXp's cutting-edge tools and collaborative model.“For me, real estate is about pushing boundaries and embracing opportunity,” said Caldwell.“eXp Realty offers my team the resources, innovation and environment to achieve more, grow faster and deliver even greater value to our clients. This is where we can truly scale and thrive.”

Caldwell brings a legacy of excellence to eXp Realty. As the founder of The Apollo Group at Compass, his team achieved national recognition, ranking as the #1 Mega Team in volume and units on the 2023 RealTrends list and the #1 Mega Team by sides in 2022. His deep expertise spans Colorado's Front Range and premier mountain communities, focusing on delivering outstanding client experiences.

“Kris embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives eXp Realty's success,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“His commitment to innovation and collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower agents to grow their businesses and achieve their full potential. We are thrilled to welcome him and his team to eXp.”

Caldwell's decision to join eXp Realty was influenced by its forward-thinking platform and unique agent-centric model. From advanced marketing tools to world-class training, revenue-sharing opportunities, and global reach, eXp provides the resources to foster sustainable success.

“I want my agents to have access to the best tools and opportunities available,” Caldwell added.“As Leo says, eXp is where 'The Pros Go to Grow.' That resonates deeply with me, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

