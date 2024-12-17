Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Market Worth USD 14.9 Bn By 2031- Mitsuba, HIWIN, CTS, Johnson Electric

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rise in demand for commercial in developing nations owing to urbanization and increased industrial production is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth in the coming years. For instance, the commercial vehicle segment in the Indian automotive experienced an extraordinary growth rate in both light commercial as well as medium & heavy commercial vehicle segments. Commercial vehicles are mostly rear-wheel-drive vehicles, which require high-performance differential assemblies to perform driving operations. Emerging players and automotive torque actuator motor market leaders operating in different industries across the developing countries namely e-commerce, the food industry, and others have increased the demand for delivery and transport solutions, thereby further driving the production of heavy commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicle requires durable torque actuator motor which provides enhanced Turbocharger power.The automotive torque actuator motor market size1 was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Procure Complete Report-In 2021, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the automotive torque actuator motor market in 2021. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with growing customer inclination toward advancements of the fuel-efficient vehicles propels the growth of the market.The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the global automotive torque actuator motor market are increase in vehicle production in developing countries, and increase in demand for engine performance and fuel efficiency. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the production and sales of vehicles, which is expected to boost the automotive torque actuator motor industry2.Download Sample Pages-The automotive torque actuator motor industry is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, application, vehicle type, type, and region. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By application, it is categorized into turbocharger, electronic throttle control (ETC), exhaust gas circulation (EGR), and others. By vehicle type, it is classified into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By type, it is fragmented into electrical, pneumatic, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period .By application, the electronic throttle control (ETC)segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor marketBy vehicle type, the passenger car segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor marketBy type, the electrical component segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Make an Inquiry Before Buying-The key players that operate in this automotive torque actuator motor market areBray International,Continental AG,CTS Corporation,Electrocraft, Inc.,Emerson Electric Co.,HIWIN Technologies Corp.,Igarashi Motors India Limited,Johnson Electric,Mabuchi Motor Co., ltd.,Mitsuba Corporation,NSK,Rheinmetall,Siko-Global,Sonceboz,Val-Matic Valve & Mfg. Corporation.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.