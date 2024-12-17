Tangram Launches Multi-Line Program For The Security Guard Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. (Tangram) is excited to announce it has launched a multi-line insurance program specifically tailored to the Security Guard Niche. The program, accessed via the

Accelerant Risk Exchange and Service Insurance Companies, provide insureds access to specialty liability and workers' compensation insurance.

Tangram, a managing general agency (MGA) and national program manager, and Service Insurance Companies, a specialist workers' compensation insurance company, have a well-established and focused market presence providing workers' compensation insurance to insureds in the Security niche. Through the Accelerant Risk Exchange, Tangram is excited to add general liability insurance to its program offering.

"The addition of these new insurance products for Security Guards is a clear demonstration of Tangram's commitment to being a comprehensive insurance solution for the niches we serve," said Tracy Bernard, SVP of Program Strategy at Tangram. "Further, we are extremely excited to enter this new partnership with Accelerant, a company that is changing the way program managers think about capacity. We hope it is the first of many product launches with the team at Accelerant."

The coverage provided by the program is unique to the security guard niche and are available to both unarmed and armed security firms. Additional products lines for the niche are expected to be forthcoming in early 2025, including property and commercial auto. Tangram's program management approach combines a competitive insurance solution with underwriting expertise and consultative risk management around the niche exposures of the Security Guard space.

The program is now accepting submissions for insureds in CA, FL, NY, NJ, VA, PA, TX and IL with effective dates of February 1, 2025 and after. Workers' Compensation insurance is available nationwide.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a managing general agency and national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries.

With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins .

About Accelerant

Accelerant is an insurance infrastructure and marketplace provider. Accelerant harnesses advanced data analytics and AI to optimize risk management, align incentives across the insurance value chain, and provide transparent and efficient solutions for MGAs and Risk Capital partners globally. Our mission is to replatform the entire specialty insurance value chain so that it works better, for everyone. For more information, please visit





SOURCE Tangram Insurance Services

