Retailers Using Optimove Achieve 300%+ Increases In Total Customers, Sales, And Order Growth On Black Friday/Cyber Monday

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing platform, today announced key results for retailers leveraging its during Black Friday and Monday. Retailers using Optimove's platform more than doubled their customer outreach, delivering over threefold growth in critical metrics compared to the non-holiday season (see image).

The results are based on an analysis by Optimove Insights, the analytical and research arm of Optimove, of more than 14,239,393,203 messages delivered by retailers across all channels in 2024. 104,887,751 of those communications sent during Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2024.

During the week of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, retailers using Optimove increased the number of unique customers targeted by 109% compared to campaigns from the non-holiday period (January 1 to October 1). This effort delivered more than 300% growth across four key areas:

Key Metrics:

Total Customer Growth :

Black Friday: 347% increase in total customers.

Cyber Monday: 302% increase in total customers.

New Customer Acquisition :

Black Friday: 492% increase in new customers.

Cyber Monday: 422% increase in new customers.

Total Daily Order Amount :

Black Friday: 401% increase.

Cyber Monday: 312% increase.

Total Number of Orders :

Black Friday: 412% increase.

Cyber Monday: 339% increase.

“These numbers highlight the data-driven approach of customer-led CRM marketing,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO at Optimove.“By combining advanced segmentation, targeted outreach, and personalized messaging, retailers are empowered to maximize their performance during the high-opportunity periods of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”

The results underscore the critical role of personalized marketing, particularly during peak shopping seasons. With tools to deliver hyper-relevant messages, retailers successfully drove unprecedented levels of engagement, customer acquisition, and sales growth.

About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the research arm of Optimove, dedicated to delivering in-depth industry insights and data-driven analysis to support consumer-focused brands.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove also continues as a global leader in journey orchestration in Gartner's companion Critical Capabilities report.

Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012. Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com

