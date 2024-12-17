CHITA’S Aurora Power Swivel Nursery Recliner Creates Cherished Holiday Memories For New Parents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The perfect recliner for rocking, soothing, and making memories with a 270° swivel, soft-touch upholstery, and lumbar support for ultimate comfort

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA , a furniture company offering stylish and comfortable pieces at an affordable price, is pleased to unveil the newest addition to its recliner collection, the Aurora Power Swivel Nursery Recline , designed to bring comfort and joy to new parents and their little ones.

More than just a nursery essential, the Aurora is known as the“modern mom” recliner, seamlessly blending a classic design with thoughtful functionality. With its elegant roll arms, 270° swivel, and gentle gliding motion, it's the perfect spot for soothing babies and creating a tranquil atmosphere in a nursery. The Aurora also offers power reclining with a 135° maximum tilt, allowing moms to find the ideal position to relax with their baby.









Designed with mom in mind, the recliner includes a removable lumbar pillow for extra back support, built-in charging ports for convenient device charging, and soft-touch upholstery. Built to last with a patented Leggett & Platt mechanism and UL-certified actuator, the Aurora recliner promises years of comfort and relaxation for both mom and baby.

“The holidays can be a whirlwind of activity, especially for new parents,” said Steve. L, CEO at CHITA.“The Aurora recliner offers a sanctuary where families can slow down, connect, and create lasting memories. At CHITA, we believe in designing functional and stylish furniture that seamlessly integrates into the lives of modern parents, and the Aurora is no exception. With its focus on comfort, convenience, and quality materials, all at an accessible price point, the Aurora recliner is the perfect gift to give or receive this holiday season or be included in any baby registry list.”

About CHITA

CHITA brings two decades of expertise in design and manufacturing to create stylish, affordable furniture that transforms houses into homes. With a diverse collection that includes sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA strikes the perfect balance between durability, comfort, and timeless appeal. Crafted with premium materials and original in-house designs, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the aspirations of modern homeowners, apartment dwellers, and design enthusiasts alike.

Dedicated to enhancing living spaces, CHITA is more than just a furniture brand-it's a vision of comfort, warmth, and attainable elegance.

