Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At US$4.8 Million For Modern Coastal Masterpiece In Rancho Palos Verdes, California

6224 Ocean Terrace Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Extensive multi-million dollar renovation in 2021, with top-tier finishes throughout

Resort-style pool, spa, and multiple entertaining spaces

Exquisite 180-degree ocean views

Perched along the picturesque Palos Verdes Peninsula

Auction Closes on 20 December in Cooperation with Stephen Haw of Keller Williams Palos Verdes Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at US$4.8 million for a remarkable modern estate in the prestigious Sea Crest Community of Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Listed for US$7.5 million, the property will be offered in cooperation with Stephen Haw of Keller Williams Palos Verdes Realty with bidding for the home culminating online 20 December via the firm's online marketplace.

Located at 6224 Ocean Terrace Drive, the 7,848-square-foot estate offers stunning 180-degree ocean views. A 2021 renovation enhanced the home with luxurious finishes, soaring ceilings, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property ensures privacy and tranquility, with views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

The home features a striking circular driveway, porte-cochere, and steel pivot door. Expansive glass walls highlight marble finishes and custom cabinetry. The open-concept living room, with a fireplace and tri-fold doors, leads to a panoramic view deck. The gourmet kitchen, with Viking appliances and custom cabinetry, offers breathtaking ocean views.

Private spaces include six bedroom en suites, three additional bathrooms, and a primary suite with ocean views, a sitting area, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like en suite.

“This estate offers a rare chance to own a piece of coastal paradise in the highly desirable Sea Crest Community,” said Haw.“With its thoughtful design, expansive living spaces, and stunning views, the home provides an unmatched living experience. We look forward to collaborating with Concierge Auctions to showcase the property to the perfect buyer, one who can appreciate both its elegance and its prime location.”

The estate's outdoor spaces feature a resort-style pool and spa, a tranquil reflection pool, and a spacious deck with glass railings, perfect for relaxation or entertaining. Lush landscaping, including limestone pathways and fruit trees, creates a private sanctuary that complements the natural beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Located in Rancho Palos Verdes, the residence offers coastal charm with easy access to world-class golf courses, dining, and recreation at Terranea Resort. Just a short drive from LAX and Long Beach airports, it combines serene seclusion with urban convenience.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

6224 Ocean Terrace Drive is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

6224 Ocean Terrace Drive | Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

