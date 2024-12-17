Share With A Student: Applications Open For 2025 National Press Club Scholarships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club and the

NPC Journalism Institute are now accepting applications for all 2025 scholarships . Opportunities are available for high school, college, and student journalists:



The Scholarship for Journalism Diversity Honoring Julie Schoo is a $5,000 scholarship awarded to a high school senior . The award can be renewed for up to three years at $5,000 per year.

The Richard G. Zimmerman Scholarship is a one-time scholarship of $5,000 to support a high school senior who wishes to pursue a career in journalism.

The Wes Vernon Broadcast Scholarship supports diversity within broadcast journalism. The scholarship is $5,000 awarded to a student who demonstrates a commitment to a career in broadcast journalism . The award can be renewed for up to three years.

The Lewis Scholarship provides housing and a monthly stipend to support student journalists of color with newsroom internships in Washington, D.C., during the summer semester. The Dennis and Shirley Feldman Fellowship recognizes a journalism graduate student with a one-time scholarship of $5,000.

The deadline for all 2025 applications is Sunday, March 16, at 11:59 pm ET. Click here to apply.

National Press Club scholarships are administered by its nonprofit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute. Click here to learn more.

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the

National Press Club

is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest. To sign up for our newsletters and learn more, visit

pressclubinstitute

and follow us on

LinkedIn .



Press Contact : Beth Francesco, executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute,

[email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED