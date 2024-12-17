Tokenbuilder Releases 2025 Forecast On AI Integration And Fair Token Offerings

(MENAFN- Chainwire)
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, December 17th, 2024, Chainwire
According to the prediction of Ransu Salovaara, CEO of TokenBuilder and a crypto veteran since 2014, the next twelve months will be pivotal in boosting transparency for token launches and integrating AI technology into new crypto projects. Salovaara, who helped raise token sales for major names in the industry, believes 2025 will be dominated by two major trends:
Fair Token Offerings (FTOs)
- A push for more reasonable valuations and more equitable access for everyday investors
AI Tokens
- A major leap forward where crypto meets advanced AI agents, opening fresh opportunities for projects and investors alike
1. Fair Token Offerings (FTOs): Leveling the Playing Field
While Bitcoin's and meme-coin's rise dominated headlines in 2024, these trends also highlighted how rampant scams and rug-pulls remain. Meme-coins in particular saw thousands of launches, not all created equal. Private insiders often orchestrated low-float, high-valuation tactics-leaving retail investors at a disadvantage.
To counter these, TokenBuilder has pioneered an FTO Rating system, providing a transparent scoring framework for new token offerings. This rating focuses on five pillars:
Access: Retail investor inclusion in private rounds
Appreciation: Fair token valuations with upside potential
Supply: At least 20% circulating supply after token launch to avoid price manipulation
Liquidity: Early secondary market trading plans (DEX or otherwise)
Transparency: Public, identifiable teams rather than anonymous founders
FTOcalendar.com is TokenBuilder's curated platform listing upcoming offerings. Each token must achieve at least one star on the FTO Rating scale to even be considered-raising the bar for fairness in Web3 fundraising. Although the five-pillar overview remains the core, TokenBuilder continues refining the FTO Rating for greater sophistication.
2. AI Tokens: The Next Billion-Dollar Crypto Sector
According to Salovaara, For most of 2024, AI was overshadowed by surging meme-coins and the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin ETFs. Yet behind the scenes, developers have been blending language models (OpenAI, Grog, Llama) with crypto utility.
In practice, these AI tokens will:
Use AI-agent frameworks (like AI16Z's“Eliza”) to enable advanced, automated services
Offer exclusive data and analytics functionalities
Function as native payment methods for discounted or premium AI services
3. TokenBuilder's Roadmap for 2025 and Beyond
Building on a decade of crypto experience, TokenBuilder is developing a Fair Token Offering launchpad focused on AI-driven tokens. Using on-chain sales accessible to everyone, the platform plans to offer:
$TBAI launch on Uniswap 2nd of January 2025
Multiple token offering methods: Fixed-price sales, Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) auctions, and more
Multi-chain support: Ethereum, Base, and possibly other Ethereum Layer-2 networks
AI-Powered Tools: AI-powered tokenomics analysis, compliance tracking, and advanced analytics
Alongside the FTO Calendar and an“AI-Agent Army” for compliance and tokenization, TokenBuilder aims to streamline the entire process of launching new tokens in a fair, open, and transparent manner.
