Republic Capital Group Advises Fishman Block + Diamond, LLP On Combination With Cerity Partners

This combination brings Fishman Block + Diamond, LLP's sophisticated tax advisory capabilities to Cerity Partners

NEW YORK and DALLAS and

Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing services to the services industry, is pleased to have served as exclusive investment banking advisor to

Fishman Block + Diamond LLP ("FBD") on its by Cerity Partners ("Cerity").

FBD is an independent, full-service accounting, tax and business advisory firm, based in Encino, California. This partnership will deepen Cerity Partners' tax offerings by adding 47 experienced professionals, while providing high-net worth clientele with an expanded suite of tax, family office and business management capabilities.

"FBD and Cerity are two outstanding firms. Steve Fishman and his team are clear leaders in the marketplace with an impressive history of growth and dedication to client service," said John

Langston, Founder and CEO of Republic. "This combination continues the evolution of the wealth management industry to offer sophisticated tax planning and execution for clients."

"It is exciting to see two firms join together with a shared vision of delivering exceptional service to clients. Steve and his partners, Gary and Josh Diamond, have built

FBD into an industry-leading firm, and it was a pleasure working with them to accomplish this transaction," commented Blake

Cargill, Partner and Managing Director of Republic.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities and their clients.



For more information, please visit

republiccapgroup

and follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin/company/republic-capital-group .

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through

Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group

