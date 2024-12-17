Google Offshoot To Test Self-Driving Cars Soon

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alphabet-owned (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo announced Monday that it will start testing its autonomous in Tokyo in early 2025, the company's first step toward international expansion.

Waymo hasn't committed to start commercial service in Tokyo yet, but the robotaxi developer will partner with Japan's largest taxi operator, Nihon Kotsu, and taxi app GO to start testing its Jaguar I-PACE vehicles in Tokyo's streets.

To start, Nihon Kotsu drivers will manually operate the Waymo vehicles to map key areas of the Japanese capital, including Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Chiyoda, Chuo, Shinagawa, and Koto.

Data from the manned test drives will help train the company's AI systems. Waymo will also test its robotaxis on a closed course in the U.S. built to mimic driving conditions in Japan.

This is the first phase of the partnerships, which will last several quarters, Waymo told reporters, adding that it expects to remain in Japan for an extended period.

“Our upcoming road trip to Tokyo gives us the chance to work alongside local partners, government officials, and community groups to understand the new landscape,” Waymo said in a statement.“We'll learn how Waymo can serve Tokyo's residents and become a beneficial part of the city's transportation ecosystem.”

GOOGL shares took on $1.23 to $197.89.









