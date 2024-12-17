Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market To Grow Positively At A Paltry CAGR During The Study Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies working in the ADPKD are Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Regulus Therapeutics, and others.

Key facts from the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market report:

The Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market is expected to strengthen as awareness of the disease increases and more effective interventions are being developed.

The continual increase in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease diagnosed cases, driven by technological advancements facilitating early detection, presents a fertile ground for the introduction of novel therapies in the autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease market. Furthermore, ongoing progress in understanding the genetic underpinnings, non-invasive monitoring, and prognostication of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease promises enhanced disease management, with pre-symptomatic diagnosis offering further avenues for patient care optimization.

With limited US FDA-approved therapies, there is an opportunity for key players to introduce disease-modifying therapies addressing the root causes of cyst formation and kidney deterioration for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

There is a profound effect of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease on patients' well-being, citing chronic pain, kidney impairment, and related health issues. They underscore the necessity of addressing both the physical manifestations and the psychological toll of enduring a chronic, advancing condition.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Overview

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), also known as“adult PKD,” is the most common inherited kidney disorder. It is marked by the development of cysts in the kidneys, which can eventually lead to kidney failure. This monogenic disorder is caused by mutations in either the PKD1 gene on chromosome 16 or the PKD2 gene on chromosome 4, with mutations in PKD1 being more prevalent and responsible for about 85% of ADPKD cases.

ADPKD is characterized by bilateral kidney cysts, kidney pain, frequent urinary tract infections, hematuria, nephrolithiasis, hypertension, and progressive renal failure due to cyst enlargement and fibrosis. It is a leading cause of renal replacement therapy and end-stage renal disease.

Diagnosis of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Diagnosing ADPKD typically involves a comprehensive approach, including evaluating symptoms, conducting imaging tests, genetic analysis, and reviewing family medical history. Urine tests are used to detect blood or protein, while imaging techniques such as ultrasound help visualize kidney abnormalities. Additionally, glomerular filtration rate (GFR) testing may be performed to assess kidney function. This thorough diagnostic process aims to accurately identify ADPKD, enabling timely intervention and effective management.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiological Insights

As per DeveInsight analysis, in 2023, the total autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease diagnosed prevalent cases of in the 7MM were found to be approximately 194,251 cases. These cases are likely to change by 2034 in the forecast period 2024-2034.

The US accounted for approximately 144,697 autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease diagnosed prevalent cases in the year 2023. These cases are expected to increase driven by the increasing occurrence of kidney disorders due to obesity and hypertension in the US.

In 2023, among the EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest number of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease diagnosed prevalent cases with approximately 68,138 cases followed by France at 61,676. In contrast, Italy with nearly 16,476 cases accounts for the lowest number of cases.

In the US, the age-specific cases of <5, 5–14, 15–24, 25–44, 45–64, ≥ 65 years of age for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease were 1,158, 4,052, 9,695, 45,580, 57,300, and 26,914 cases respectively in 2023, which are expected to by 2034.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market

There is currently no cure for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), but extensive research is ongoing. Recent studies suggest that drinking plain water throughout the day and avoiding caffeine-containing beverages may help slow cyst growth. Research is also helping us better understand the genetic basis of ADPKD.

Individuals with ADPKD are managed by carefully monitoring diet, fluid intake, blood pressure control, and avoiding harmful drugs and lifestyle choices. Inhibition of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) using angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors is preferred, along with the use of angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) and β-blockers.

Early studies with small groups of patients showed that ACE inhibitors reduce the severity of proteinuria and left ventricular mass compared to diuretics and calcium channel blockers. In contrast, ARBs resulted in a greater reduction in proteinuria than calcium channel blockers.

Currently, tolvaptan is the only approved therapy for ADPKD. It is a vasopressin V2 receptor antagonist and the first drug available to slow the decline in kidney function in adults at risk of rapidly progressing ADPKD. However, tolvaptan comes with a black box warning due to the risk of serious and potentially fatal liver injury. Acute liver failure requiring liver transplantation has been reported in some patients.

Despite these risks, novel strategies to limit cyst burden have shown promising results. The treatment of hypertension and proteinuria remains a key focus in the medical management of patients. Additionally, genetic counseling can be beneficial for affected individuals and their families.

Promising Therapies in the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Jynarque/Jinarc/Samsca (tolvaptan)

Tesevatinib/KD019

RGLS8429

And others

Leading Companies Working in the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Sanofi

Regulus Therapeutics

And others

Scope of the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan]

Key Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Companies: Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Regulus Therapeutics, and others

Key Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapies: Jynarque/Jinarc/Samsca (tolvaptan), Tesevatinib/KD019, RGLS8429, and others

Therapeutic Assessment: Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease market drivers and barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

