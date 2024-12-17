DREO Announces Plans To Debut Immersive Experiences And Groundbreaking Smart Home Technology At CES® 2025

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO , the No.1 fan and heater brand in the U.S. and recipient of TIME Best Inventions 2024 award, is redefining smart living at CES® 2025 with an immersive booth that will showcase groundbreaking technologies that blend cutting-edge innovation with sensory-driven design. Leaning into its official brand philosophy, "Feeling Beyond Innovation," the team invites attendees to experience the latest smart home at Booth #51252, Hall A-D, Venetian Expo, from January 7–10, 2025.

DREO is showcasing new tech at CES 2025.

As part of its Feeling House project, DREO will debut the world's first Wind Motion Simulator at CES 2025. The DREO Feeling House is a visionary concept that explores the intersection of technology and sensory experiences, pushing the boundaries of how smart appliances interact with users. This innovative installation integrates a re-engineered DREO fan with a racing simulator, dynamically adjusting airflow based on driving speed to deliver a hyper-realistic, multi-sensory racing adventure. Showcasing the power of DREO's advanced BLDC motor and IoT technology, the Wind Motion Simulator reflects the brand's commitment to redefining smart home innovation. Looking ahead, DREO plans to expand its sensory-driven approach with a new Neon line, allowing users to customize their environments with dynamic lighting effects that seamlessly blend airflow, temperature, and style.

User-Driven Design That Powers Innovation

At DREO, innovation begins with the customer. Guided by insights from loyal fans, industry experts, and first-time users, the DREO Innovation Lab drives advancements in temperature control, energy efficiency, and smart connectivity, shaping smarter, healthier homes for the future. With 70% of its team dedicated to R&D and each product undergoing six months of rigorous testing, the DREO Innovation Lab ensures every innovation seamlessly integrates advanced functionality with modern lifestyles.

Visitors to CES 2025 will have the chance to experience DREO's cutting-edge technologies in action, including:



BLDC (Brushless DC) Motors, slated for a full transition across all DREO fan products by 2026, deliver unmatched energy efficiency, ultra-quiet operation, and extended product lifespans-setting a new standard for sustainability and performance. Shield360° Technology: This advanced 8-layer protection system, already trusted in over 3 million heaters worldwide, features patented FortPlugTM technology for overheat prevention, precision tilt sensors for tip-over safety, cool-touch housing, and flame-retardant materials. Shield360° sets a new benchmark for reliable and secure operation.

Building on the above-mentioned core technologies, DREO will also debut a series of brand-new innovations across its air comfort and smart kitchen lines at CES 2025. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to experience these cutting-edge products firsthand.

DREO's Rapid Rise and Strategic Partnerships

DREO's CES showcase caps off a remarkable year for the brand. Since its founding in 2021, DREO has become the No. 1 fan and heater brand in the U.S., capturing a 32% market share on Amazon. With over three million heaters sold in just three years and an impressive compound annual growth rate of 90%, DREO's success underscores its ability to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations.

In 2024, DREO elevated its strategic marketing through standout collaborations, including a partnership with the NHL's LA Kings and co-branding with oat-based food and beverage leader Oatly. These partnerships spotlight DREO's commitment to sustainability and culinary innovation, blending purpose with creativity.

The brand also made a strong entrance into the smart kitchen appliance space, launching the ChefMaker Combi Fryer and BaristaMaker Milk Frother to record-breaking success on Kickstarter and widespread acclaim. Today, DREO products are available in over 6,000 U.S. stores and trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide, reflecting its growing impact across categories.

Visit DREO at CES 2025

Experience how "Feeling Beyond Innovation" is transforming everyday life at DREO's Booth #51252, Hall A-D, Venetian Expo, during CES 2025, January 7–10. Witness live demonstrations of the world's first Wind Motion Simulator and explore groundbreaking technologies that are redefining comfort and connectivity in the modern home. Stay updated at dreo .

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a pioneering smart home technology brand and the No.1 fan and heater brand in the U.S., redefining the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that combines cutting-edge technology and elegant design in the air comfort and smart kitchen segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

*Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Household Fans from Jan 2023-Aug 2024 and Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Space Heaters from Jan 2023-Dec 2023.