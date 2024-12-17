QMC CEO Congratulates Amir On National Day, Highlights Media's Role In Qatar's Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Corporation (QMC) CEO HE Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani on the occasion of National Day extended his congratulations and blessings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the wise leadership, the Qatari people and residents, on the occasion of National Day.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all Qatar Media Corporation employees for their exceptional efforts in covering the day's events on Qatar TV, Al Kass Sports Channels, and Atheer, the eight affiliated radio stations.

Sheikh Abdulaziz stated:“All the remarkable economic, social and cultural developments witnessed by the State of Qatar reflect Qatar National Vision 2030, which serves as a roadmap towards building an advanced and sustainable society.”

He emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity to achieve further milestones in the country's developmental journey.

His Excellency highlighted the vital role of media in documenting Qatar's stages of growth and success, adding:“On this day, we renew our commitment to ensuring that Qatari media remains the voice of the nation and its people, a mirror of its achievements, and a platform for its values and identity. We aim to keep pace with global media advancements, continuing our dedicated and professional work to be part of our nation's success story.”

He concluded by saying:“I pray to Allah to sustain security and stability in Qatar, and I wish the government and people of Qatar continued progress and prosperity.”