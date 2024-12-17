ABC Fitness Partners With Xtreme Fitness Gyms, The Fastest Growing Fitness Franchise In Poland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xtreme Gyms will leverage ABC Fitness membership management software to support ambitious franchise growth plans and drive international expansion.

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, a global leader in fitness solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Xtreme Fitness Gyms, the fastest growing fitness franchise in Poland. By adopting ABC Fitness' membership management platform, ABC Glofox, Xtreme Fitness Gyms is set to accelerate its dynamic expansion, utilizing best-in-class solutions to boost operational efficiency and support its ambitious growth trajectory, both domestically and internationally.

Xtreme Fitness Gyms is on track for a milestone year of growth, with a strong vision for the future. "By the end of 2024, our network will operate over 100 profitable clubs, enabling us to close the year with a 72% growth market" said James Cotton, CEO of Xtreme Fitness Gyms. "Our long-term vision is even more ambitious: to operate 227 profitable franchise locations by 2027. With the support of ABC Fitness, our franchisees will have access to cutting-edge tools that not only help them grow their own gyms but also enable us to scale across new markets and open new locations worldwide."

With the powerful and intuitive ABC Glofox software, Xtreme Fitness Gyms aims to streamline its operations, enhance member engagement, and drive efficiency across its rapidly expanding franchise network. The platform facilitates seamless membership management, class scheduling, payment processing, and communication between clubs and their members, which will play a key role in supporting the brand's aggressive expansion strategy.

Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are incredibly excited to support Xtreme Fitness Gyms on its impressive growth journey. Our ABC Glofox platform is specifically designed to empower fast-growing fitness franchises, and our dedicated customer success teams are eager to play a role in the success of Xtreme Fitness Gyms as they continue their expansion not just in Poland, but globally."

By integrating ABC Glofox's comprehensive suite of tools, Xtreme Fitness Gyms is poised to solidify its status as a leader in the fitness industry, leveraging innovative technology to fuel its trajectory and support its strategic push towards international markets. This partnership aligns with ABC Fitness' mission to help fitness businesses grow and thrive with scalable, user-friendly solutions.

Xtreme Fitness Gyms joins a robust, global network of ABC Fitness clients, which includes major and growing franchises such as Crunch, Snap Fitness, and Jetts Fitness, further underscoring the strength and reliability of the ABC Glofox platform.

About Xtreme Fitness Gyms

Xtreme Fitness Gyms is a dynamically developing fitness chain based on a proprietary franchise model. The network is part of Xtreme Brands , led by Łukasz Dojka, Chairman of the Board , who opened his first fitness club in Tarnów in 2012. James Cotton serves as the CEO of the network. Currently, the network operates over 100 facilities and collaborates with more than 150 franchisees . The goal is to open 227 profitable clubs by the end of 2027 . The mission of Xtreme Fitness Gyms includes activating and integrating the local community and raising awareness about the impact of physical activity on health and mental well-being.

Each facility offers members unlimited access to modern zones, the support of a Club Instructor, fitness classes included in the membership fee, a mobile app, and a VOD training platform, as well as proprietary training concepts and equipment from renowned global manufacturers. The high quality of services provided has earned Xtreme Fitness numerous industry awards, including the Good Brand 2023 title, awarded based on consumer research conducted by the Market Research and Analysis Department of Media Press Group, as well as the membership certificate of the Polish Franchise Organization .

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is a leading technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. For over 40 years, ABC Fitness has been simplifying club and member management through innovative, scalable solutions like ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo. From personal trainers and boutique studios to large international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness delivers the technology and industry expertise needed to turn fitness visions into reality. Currently, ABC Fitness supports more than 40 million members and 30,000 fitness businesses globally, processing over $11 billion in payments every year. To learn more, visit abcfitness.com.

