Scale Computing Partners With 10ZiGTM ﻿to Provide Managed, Secure, and Flexible Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, and 10ZiG a leading provider of hardware and software thin & zero clients, today announced a partnership to deliver a robust and efficient virtual workspace solution that revolutionizes how organizations manage their IT infrastructure. By combining 10ZiG's Modernized, Managed, Secure Thin & Zero Client hardware and software solutions with Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform), organizations can achieve unparalleled cost efficiency, enhanced security, and exceptional scalability.“Today's business leaders are always looking for ways to improve their IT infrastructure, needing more flexibility and scalability to make both in-office and remote work function well. Hyperconverged infrastructure works in tandem with virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to easily enable scalable end-user computing, no matter the location,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.“SC//Platform is uniquely positioned to deploy robust virtual desktop infrastructure and provide seamless, secure access via 10ZiG endpoints, regardless of the size of an organization. We're excited to partner with 10ZiG to offer cutting-edge solutions that are secure, scalable, and easy to manage.”Many organizations struggle to effectively manage and maintain PC desktop environments. PCs are notorious for creating clutter, consuming excessive energy, generating heat and noise, and keeping IT departments constantly busy. This partnership enables organizations to effortlessly deploy, manage, and scale virtual desktops and applications while maintaining high performance and reliability. 10ZiG's Thin Clients, known for reliability and superior user experience, seamlessly integrate with Scale Computing's hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), providing a centralized, secure, and easily manageable IT environment. Together, 10ZiG and Scale Computing empower organizations to optimize their IT operations, reduce overhead costs, and enhance productivity.“As IT infrastructure needs evolve and grow, keeping up with the latest technology trends and updates is essential in ensuring that your business stays competitive. VDI is a big part of that. These computing solutions allow organizations to host desktop environments on a centralized server, providing employees with secure remote access to their desktops from any device, anywhere. We're excited to partner with Scale Computing to help companies improve performance, security, and scalability, while reducing the burden on their IT staff,” said Carl Bell, Regional Sales Director, 10ZiG.Scale Computing Platform is uniquely positioned to deploy robust VDI and provide seamless, secure access via 10ZiG endpoints. Other key benefits include:Manageability: Users can connect to anything, anywhere, anytime, and from any device running a 10ZiG OS, quickly and securely-all through highly granular access controls designed for managing and authenticating end-user connections. When required, audit-level logging provides comprehensive tracking of all access and usage.Flexibility: Through Scale Computing, users can now take advantage of 10ZiG's single-vendor endpoint strategy, regardless of platform. Using a combination of 10ZiG Thin Clients, 10ZiG Zero Clients, or RepurpOS, users can breathe new life into aging Windows PCs, laptops, and third-party Thin Clients and turn them into secure Linux endpoints.Security: With the amount and variety of different devices used today, keeping devices and the data on them secure is a significant challenge. VDI helps keep data centralized in the data center, so that a device that leaves a work site with an unauthorized person does not take any critical data with it.To learn more about deploying secure and flexible virtual desktop infrastructure solutions with the powerful combination of 10ZiG and Scale Computing, please visit .About Scale ComputingScale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCoreTM technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius.About 10ZiG10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today's diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG products cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, Parallels, Leostream and more. Find your solution at .Media Contacts for Scale Computing:Blair MorelandZAG Communications for Scale Computing...For EMEA media inquiries:Alicia V. Nieva-Woodgate...Media Contacts for 10ZiG:Tom Dodds10ZiG Technologytomd@10zig

