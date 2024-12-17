UN Calls For Syrian-Led Justice, Accountability In Political Transition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Head of UN International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) Robert Petit stressed Tuesday the importance of a Syrian-led justice and accountability as essential components of the transition process.

Petit said, in a press statement in Geneva, that the Syrian people have shown a clear commitment to justice, making accountability an integral part of any comprehensive political solution.

Petit revealed that IIIM has collected 283 Terabytes of data related to crimes committed in Syria since 2011 with the aim of supporting current and future judicial investigations.

He added, "Recent events have opened a window of hope for full accountability in Syria by providing new opportunities to collect testimony and evidence that was previously unavailable."

He stressed that preserving evidence should be a top priority at this critical stage, pointing out that "everyone must work to ensure that evidence remains intact whether by leaving it in its original location or documenting every step if it needs to be moved."

He explained that the Syrian transitional authorities in cooperation with civil society and international partners were aware of documenting and preserving evidence, describing it as "a positive development."

Petit said that evidence would help clarify the fate of tens of thousands of detainees and forcibly disappeared persons, and would contribute to holding accountability.

He also noted that the IIIM has documented many mass graves in Syria over the years, adding that extracting and analysing these graves require time coordination with various parties and significant resources for DNA extraction, as well as understanding causes of death.

He added that the IIIM has received 400 requests for assistance from 16 countries covering more than 230 separate investigations and responded to more than 210 of these requests, resulting in trials and convictions of those responsible for the crimes.

He noted that some national courts used their international jurisdiction to investigate and hold accountable perpetrators based on the new available evidence.

Petit stressed the need for international cooperation, adding that even though Syria is not a member of the International Criminal Court, there would be other mechanisms to ensure accountability such as the UN Security Council.

He reiterated the crucial role of the Mechanism in supporting justice and accountability efforts and its commitment to working with all parties to ensure the documentation and use of evidence to achieve justice for the Syrian people. (end)

