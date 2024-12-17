Assad issues first statement since ouster, confirms evacuation to Russia

(MENAFN) Bashar al-Assad has reportedly released his first statement since being removed from power, revealing that he was evacuated to Russia on December 8 via the Hmeimim airbase as it came under a drone attack. The evacuation followed his departure from Damascus earlier that morning as opposition forces advanced toward the capital.



The written statement, dated December 16 and issued from Moscow, where Assad has been granted asylum, was shared on the Syrian Presidency’s Telegram channel.



Assad’s fell after a swift offensive led by insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), bringing an end to over 50 years of authoritarian rule by his family.



“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual party,” Assad wrote, describing the chain of events leading to his departure.



He emphasized that he had remained in Damascus and continued his official duties until the early hours of Sunday, December 8.



“As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations,” Assad said, according to a news agency.

