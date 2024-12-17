Cox Automotive's Newest Vinsolutions Artificial Intelligence Solution Can Turn Data Into Deals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive, the world's largest automotive services and provider, today introduces powerful, new Artificial Intelligence capabilities to its leading

CRM solution VinSolutions.

Using Predictive Insights with Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, this proprietary CRM incorporates first-party behavioral data from Cox owned marketplaces Autotrader, Kelley Blue and Dealer.

As a result, dealers can identify shoppers who are up to 8 times more likely to buy and create targeted, personalized content to create meaningful interactions with customers for specific inventory.

Cox Automotive has recently published an educational eBook, titled Artificial Intelligence for Auto Retailers.



Cox Automotive's VinSolutions Artificial Intelligence adds Predictive Insights to customer relationship management.

"Our chief economist Jonathan Smoke is optimistic about the 2025 Forecast and dealer sentiment is positive following the election, but dealers continue to be concerned with rising costs," said Lori Wittman, President of Retail Solutions at Cox Automotive. "Opening up demand both inside and outside normal market areas that is inclined to buy inventory on the lot will be the key to unlocking higher volume and close rate. But these ready and willing car buyers will expect a personalized, faster and easier purchase experience that allows them to combine online and in-store steps freely.

That's exactly what VinSolutions Artificial Intelligence does – it further enables omnichannel car buying within Cox Automotive's Retail360 ecosystem."



Delivering the Right Car, At the Right Time, At the Right Price

Cox Automotive's first-party consumer data fuels VinSolutions Predictive Insights with powerful artificial intelligence so sales teams can better align their customer engagements to specific interests and needs. This can help put the right car at the right time and at the right price in front of the right customer with the right message. With GenAI capabilities integrated seamlessly in the CRM, dealers can easily engage, build trust and improve response rates to and from customers.

Generative AI Works Within VinSolutions Predictive Insights

Generative AI addresses the challenge of creating time-consuming, impersonal communications by enabling sales teams to quickly generate engaging, personalized content. With the GenAI capabilities dealers can modify, edit and approve all messages before they are sent, giving dealers full control over customer communications. By leveraging Cox Automotive data, the GenAI capabilities inside VinSolutions Predictive Insights craft tailored customer emails and text messages that include vehicle details, trade-in options, level of market demand for the vehicle, and more. It has a user-friendly interface making it easy for sales teams to incorporate into their daily workflows.



"Gen AI has been a game changer for us," said Harrison Whitten, General Manager of Whitten Brothers Auto Group.

"It allows our team to quickly craft well written responses with consistency."



Predictive Insights helps dealerships uncover leads, speed up the purchase process, and enhance the customer experience by using Cox Automotive data to engage customers early in their car-buying journey.

Through proprietary consumer data, Predictive Insights offers real-time insights, helping salespeople identify ready-to-buy customers through the Buying Signals tracked in their shopping activity. Predictive Insights also supports a dealership's vehicle acquisition strategies by providing trade-in information to active shoppers that might be critical to sealing a deal. Dealers can optimize their campaigns at scale, while being able to personalize communication to each individual shopper, delivering the right message at the right time.

"The Gen AI tool in VinSolutions not only elevates the confidence of our Business Development Center but also empowers our sales floor to communicate more effectively with customers," said Seth Poplawski, CRM Administrator at Auto Lenders. "The AI's ability to generate the best responses is streamlining our correspondence, leading to stronger customer relationships and better results."

About Cox Automotive



Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000-plus employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch®, and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc , or connect via @CoxAutomotive

on X, CoxAutoInc

on Facebook, or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.



SOURCE Cox Automotive

