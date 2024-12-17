Russian Troops Attempting To Capture Velyka Novosilka, Advance To Dnipropetrovsk Region Voloshyn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian conducted 31 assaults in the southern sector, including 22 in the Vremivka sector, where the enemy wants to capture Velyka Novosilka.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Defense Forces South, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

Voloshyn said that Russian troops carried out 31 assaults in the southern sector over the past 24 hours.

“Twenty-two of the assaults have been in the Vremivka sector, where the most active assault actions are taking place. The enemy aims to capture Velyka Novosilka and advance towards the Dnipropetrovsk region. In addition, the enemy has increased its activity in the Orikhiv sector. Over the past day, five assault actions were recorded, conducted with the support of assault and army aviation. The enemy launched multiple air strikes using 96 unguided missiles,” said the spokesperson.

Occupiers most actively storming Kozatskyi and Velykyi Potomkin Islands - military spox

He stated that in the Vremivka sector, the Russian army sustained losses of over 100 troops and approximately 20 pieces of equipment.

“There has been an increase in the number of enemy attacks at night over the past few days. Our intelligence indicates that the enemy is acquiring additional resources to conduct combat operations in low-light conditions. These include thermal imaging sights, night vision devices, night sights, and thermal imagers. This indicates that they are preparing for nighttime assaults with the intention of exhausting Ukrainian defenders. That is, despite the daytime assaults and shelling, they are now planning to conduct nighttime activity as well,” Voloshyn added.

He noted that the enemy's strength in the southern sector has not increased, it is only a matter of“replenishing losses” - the enemy loses 10-12 assault groups every day.

Speaking about where the enemy groups are deployed from, Voloshyn noted:“They are now being replenished from the training grounds located in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. However, several units have already been transferred from Crimea. But these are units that are not deployed in Crimea, but were trained there at training grounds.”

The spokesperson noted that the Defense Forces South, in collaboration with representatives from the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Intelligence Service of Ukraine, recently conducted an operation targeting the occupiers' logistics infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. "This resulted in the loss of 40 tanks, damage to the logistics route, and manpower losses. This is a significant setback," he stated.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 17, 2024 amounted to about 765,110 troops, including another 1,600 invaders killed or wounded over the past day.