Arelion Achieves 2,253-Kilometer IP Transmission In Field Trial With Cisco 400G Ultra Long Haul Pluggables

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Arelion today announced it has completed a live field trial on its route from Chicago to Denver with Cisco 400G

Ultra Long Haul (ULH) QSFP-DD Coherent pluggable optical modules using the Cisco 8000 series routers, powered by Cisco Silicon One. This trial demonstrated successful IP transmission at a spectrum of 112.5 gigahertz over 2,253 kilometers, with healthy margins, providing longer transmission distances and higher cost savings than currently deployed

transponders. Cisco's 400G ULH pluggables enable Arelion to reduce CAPEX by 35 percent and OPEX costs by 84 percent when expanding its network, providing wider reach with high capacities that support customers' AI/ML and cloud applications.

Cisco 400G

ULH QSFP-DD pluggable coherent optical modules, with greater than +1 dBm transmit power, optimize network architecture by consolidating excessive hardware. This consolidation empowers internet carriers with more cost-efficient networks by lowering the number of interfaces to maintain and mitigating financial barriers to network expansion. Following this field trial, Arelion will substantially improve its Routed Optical Networking reach through additional deployments of Cisco 400G

ULH pluggables, enabling it to better support wholesale and enterprise customers' connectivity needs across North America. This technology will allow Arelion to introduce Routed Optical Networking to long-haul networks in previously challenging geographies.

"Arelion's groundbreaking network field trial highlights the immense power of Routed Optical Networking, delivering significant cost savings and extended transmission in global networks," said Bill Gartner, SVP and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics, Cisco. "Together, we're empowering Arelion to support its customers with cutting-edge optical investment. As the technology landscape evolves, operators must boost their infrastructure's scalability, cost-efficiency and reach to meet businesses' vital connectivity needs."

"Testing equipment in laboratory settings is one thing, but this field trial reflects our drive to test and integrate innovative optical technologies through practical applications in real-world environments," said Dariusz Solowiej, VP of Networks and Operations, Arelion. "Our trial represents another step forward in improving our network's cost-efficiency, scalability and performance, helping us extend our reach to enable wider digital transformation through reliable connectivity services."

With this network field trial, Arelion provides customers in North America with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, as well as Arelion's portfolio of reliable, fully diverse connectivity services, including scalable IP Transit , Wavelengths , Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) , Cloud Connect , Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC)

and DDoS Mitigation

services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion , and follow us on LinkedIn

and Twitter .

Contacts:

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]



Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR

+1 510 295 4972

[email protected]



SOURCE Arelion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED