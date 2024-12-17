Take A Cruise On The 2025 Spacruzzi - The Newest Luxury Hot Tub Boat To Hit The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Spacruzzi is more than a luxury boat, it's a hot tub that changes scenery." - Alex Kanwetz, Founder of Spacruzzi

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Spacruzzi, the innovative leader in the hot tub boat industry, is excited to announce the launch of its newest model. Featuring a range of enhancements that redefine the luxury boating experience, this new model has more room for enjoyment with its extended length of 15.5 feet, improved battery capacity for longer excursions, and unparalleled hygiene compliance.

Continue Reading

"Spacruzzi is more than a luxury boat, it's a hot tub that changes scenery." - Alex Kanwetz, Founder of Spacruzzi

Spacruzzi

The 2025 Spacruzzi, featuring more room for relaxing, more battery capacity and easy to clean.

Post thi

Founded in 2021 by serial entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, Spacruzzi has quickly made its mark in the boat rental market, offering a unique blend of beautiful design, luxury finishes, high maritime craftsmanship while promising a safe, sanitary, and easy-to-operate experience for boating enthusiasts looking for a unique experience.

"Sales have exceeded our expectations, creating a new market category that is growing exponentially and offering rental opportunities that are more profitable than traditional rentals is very exciting" said Kanwetz. "The enhancements in our new model reflect our commitment to our customers' requests, quality and innovation, ensuring that your time on the water will be unforgettable."

Key features of the new Spacruzzi model include more space for relaxation and socializing, longer outings thanks to improved battery capacity, and top-tier hygiene compliance integrated into the design. The stunning aesthetics and luxury finishes make these vessels visually appealing, and Spacruzzi has achieved significant success in major U.S. markets including the Eastern Seaboard, Chicago, Seattle, and the Bay Area.

Spacruzzi boats are crafted using American-made materials and suppliers. This commitment to American craftsmanship ensures each boat meets and exceeds maritime industry standards, including compliance with all U.S. Coast Guard regulations including water safety and on-board heating systems. And our patent protected electric and propane heating system do not put pollutants into the air or water. Not only are these boats safe and clean, they're easy to operate. With simple, user-friendly controls, a simple hand-operated tiller and a maximum speed of 4MPH, even the most inexperienced boaters are sure to find Spacruzzi easy to use while enjoying their ride.

With an easy-to-own structure, low maintenance requirements, and year-round usability, Spacruzzi is excited to announce new opportunities for rental earnings, enabling operators to extend their rental seasons to a full year. The company is prepared to meet growing demand in the U.S. market by scaling up manufacturing operations.

For rental operators interested in adding a unique, luxury experience to their offerings, Spacruzzi orders can be placed through the company's website at . Rental ownership is expanding, so individuals looking to experience a hot tub boat are encouraged to check with local marinas for availability.

About

Spacruzzi

Spacruzzi is dedicated to creating an unparalleled boating experience that fuses luxury, safety, cleanliness and sustainability. With innovative designs and a commitment to American manufacturing, Spacruzzi is setting a new standard in the hot tub boat market.

SOURCE Spacruzzi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED