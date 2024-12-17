Dental Soft-Tissue Regeneration Market Trends, Challenges, And Business Opportunities To 2029

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Soft-Tissue Regeneration by Product Type (Autografts, Synthetic Biomaterials, Collagen-Based Membranes), Application (Implantology, Periodontology), End User (Dental Hospitals, DSO's & Independent Clinics), Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental soft-tissue regeneration market is projected to reach USD 0.54 billion by 2029 from USD 0.37 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The dental soft-tissue regeneration market has had strong growth due to a number of factors such as the rising incidences of periodontal diseases, increasing awareness of oral health, and growing trend of cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, the initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped regions demand more dental treatments and related products. Additionally, the advancements in regenerative biomaterials has also played a major role in the market's growth.



This report analyzes the dental soft-tissue regeneration market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product type, application, end user and region. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Prominent players in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market are Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Tissue Regenix (UK), Septodont Holding (France), Medical Consult Implants GmbH (Germany), Meccellis (US), Regedent Ag (Switzerland), Regenity (US), Envista (US), AD Surgical (US), LifeNet Health (US), B. & B. Dental S.R.L. (Italy), Alpha-Bio Tec. Ltd. (Israel), Lasak S.R.O. (Czechia), KeystoneDentalGroup (US), Neoss AG (Switzerland), Bego GmbH Co. KG (Germany), Biotech Dental (France), Samyang Holdings Corporation (South Korea), and RTI Surgical (US).

By product type, the collagen-based segment is expected to have the largest market share

Based on the product type, the collagen-based membrane segment is expected to dominate the the dental soft-tissue regeneration market due to several factors. Collagen-based membranes acts as barriers to guide tissue growth, where they support the healing of periodontal defects and implant-based defects. Moreover, these membranes have the ability to integrate with surrounding tissues and supports the growth of new connective tissue. Furthermore, innovations in regenerative biomaterials further support the growth of this market.

By application, the implantology segment is expected to have the largest market share

Based on application, the implantology segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market due to the growing aging population, increasing awareness of oral health and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, to promote healing in peri-implant soft tissues, products like collagen membranes, soft tissue grafts, and advanced bioactive materials are increasingly used. Additionally, innovations in soft tissue regenerative solutions, and increasing awareness of dental aesthetics further support the growth of dental soft-tissue regeneration market.

By region, North America is expected to have the largest market share

North America to register for the highest share of the dental soft-tissue regeneration market during the forecast period due to several factors. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high health expenditure rates drive the demand for advanced dental care treatments in this region. Moreover, the significant rise in the geriatric population, which is more prone to periodontal diseases, covers the majority of the treatments required in North America. Favorable government policies, and reimbursement frameworks for dental care treatments, along with a high dental insurance coverage among the patients, supports them toward getting advance dental care treatments. Additionally, the ongoing research and development in dental technologies and biomaterials, also support this expansion in this region.

Key Attributes