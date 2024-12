(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio, an integrated, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled medicines, today announced that the company has completed the first human subject study of its inhalation product for the of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD).

According to statistics from the World Organization, asthma affected approximately 262 million people in 2019 and accounted for approximately 455,000 deaths. COPD was the third-leading cause of death in 2019, with approximately 3.2 million lives lost.

“The completion of our first clinical study is an important milestone for Transpire Bio and represents a significant step toward our goal of becoming a world-leading inhalation medicines company,” said Xian-Ming Zeng Ph.D., CEO of Transpire Bio.“I am encouraged by the study results, and we remain committed to advancing the development of this product. I look forward to bringing it closer to the asthma and COPD patients who stand to benefit from it.”

The Company also has programs under development targeting several diseases with significant unmet need. These programs harness Transpire Bio's internally developed delivery platforms and manufacturing and research and development capabilities.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Weston, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients' lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio is developing multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers, and soft-mist inhalers. For more information, please visit

