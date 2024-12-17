HCAOA Applauds Passage Of The Senator Elizabeth Dole 21St Century Veterans Healthcare And Benefits Improvement Act

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is grateful passed the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act (S.141). HCAOA has worked tirelessly to advance this legislation, particularly the Senator Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act included in the bill. This bill is crucial to improving services and supports for veterans and their families, ensuring veterans can age-in-place and receive care in their homes and communities.“We are thrilled Congress passed the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act. This legislation is a victory for veterans and their families, providing them with more opportunities to receive high-quality care in the comfort of their homes. HCAOA is proud to have been part of this effort and looks forward to President Biden signing this bill into law, securing home care veterans deserve,” said HCAOA CEO Jason Lee.HCAOA delivered a powerful message to Capitol Hill, sending over 4,000 messages through its legislative action network. Over the past two years, advocacy efforts included numerous meetings with Veterans Affairs leadership, Congressional Policy Committee staff, in addition to meetings with key legislators during HCAOA's Home Care Advocacy Days in 2023 and 2024.Through persistent advocacy, HCAOA has championed the need to elevate the Veterans Administration's funding for in-home care to match 100% of the cost of nursing home care for veterans. This critical measure, designed to ensure veterans have access to quality care at home, is now a key provision of the Senator Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act.“HCAOA is proud to serve those who have served our country,” stated Cheryl Stanton, General Counsel of BrightStar Care, a national home care franchise brand offering a comprehensive solution from personal care to skilled nursing services, and HCAOA's Legislative Director and Chair of the Policy Committee.“We applaud Congress's latest legislation that will increase the care that veterans receive in home. We also thank all the members who not only fought for this legislation, but who will also allow veterans to stay in home with the care they deserve.”“It is encouraging to see the results of advocacy efforts by so many come to fruition in this final bipartisan legislative package. We are grateful for the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees for their work to ensure veterans can receive more care in the home,” said Doug Robertson, Senior Director, Government Affairs of Right at Home, and Chair of the HCAOA VA Advisory Council.The bill will be sent to President Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.About Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,300 agencies across the United States.

