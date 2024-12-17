Savory Snacks Market Projected To Reach US$244.423 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 4.69%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global savory snacks is estimated to attain US$244.423 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% from US$194.348 billion in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global savory snacks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$244.423 billion in 2030.Savory snacks are food products manufactured from a variety of essentials, such as vegetables, fruits, grains, and starch, among others. These foods provide continuous energy and aid in good weight management. Savory snacks are distinguished by their salty or spicy flavours, rather than sweetness. Their manufacturing incorporates a wide range of components, including vegetable oils, seasonings, nuts, fruits, cereals, and vegetables. These ingredients enhance the nutritional value of savory snacks by supplying critical nutrients, minerals, vitamins, and fibre.The market for savory snacks is steadily developing due in large part to consumers' increasing need for quick, portable snack options. Manufacturers are adjusting by launching low-fat, organic, gluten-free, and protein-rich snack options in response to consumers who are concerned about their health. Consumer interest in these cutting-edge products is growing rapidly. The advent of meat snacks such as lean beef and turkey is also associated with the market's growth. Additionally, producers are broadening their product lines to offer a multitude of options to accommodate a wide range of dietary requirements and taste preferences.Further, baked foods are healthy choices because they usually have less fat, as they require only a bit of oil to start cooking through baking. The heat is not lost during the sealed process of baking. They are more nutritious and flavorful because they contain only a little oil in the making, work well with weight control, and make food the last accounts for an increase in desire.All the macromolecules and micronutrients necessary for optimal health are in baked potatoes. High-carbohydrate, potatoes have almost no fat and relatively low protein. Apart from the sufficiency in fibre, they have ample amounts of very essential amino acids , such as tryptophan, lysine, methionine, and threonine. Baked potatoes, compared to boiled or fried ones, have vitamin C in double their amounts. Baked potato chippies with avocado make an excellent low-calorie baked savory food. Hence, the market for savory snacks is growing with the rising consumption of baked savoury foods low in calories.Access sample report or view details:The Global savory snacks market is segmented by product into five major categories: Potato chips, nuts and seeds, popcorn, meat snacks, and others. The increasing consumption of potato chips produced by various brands across the globe is the cause of this growth. Baked meals being healthier include baked potato chips instead of fried; ones because there is less fat-containing oil used. Functional food production in potato chips forms and the fast-growing lifestyles of the present generation of people push the expansion of the potato chip market.On the other hand, the market for nuts and seeds is expected to thrive, as most people would enjoy including nuts and seeds in baked goods, such as savory spiced almonds, but would prefer healthier diets.The Global savory snacks market by category is segmented into fried, baked, and others. With evolving consumer needs for healthier snacks, the demand is now progressing towards snack alternatives that are low-fat, low-sodium, and baked. Brands have now begun to reinvent their products to woo the more health-conscious customer, yet again, brought about by increasing awareness about health issues such as obesity or heart disease. Clean-label foods have also contributed much to this movement; consumers look for much clarity with the ingredients of the food they eat, not to mention replacement-derived snacks like quinoa, lentils, or chickpeas so businesses can now claim the high-protein, high-fiber, or gluten-free market anyone with a health conscience.The Global savory snacks market by distribution channel is segmented into speciality stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and online. The growth of this market is considering the number of companies dealing with private-branded labels and other products sold on the shelves of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have a range of meat products, vegan offerings, and health products available for the consumer. Also, these places are developed for impulse purchases savory snacks. Again, savory snacks have turned into impulse buying on the shopping trip for something else. All of the above will fuel the growth of the supermarket and hypermarket industry during the forecast period.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global savory snacks market is growing significantly. Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant portion of the global market for savory snacks. This area is one of the world's largest users of packaged and processed food and drink items. The region's growing population is driving up demand for processed foods, which is one of the main factors driving up sales of savoury snacks. In some Asian countries, including Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, and India, the retail sales of processed foods and beverage items have increased dramatically in recent years.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global savory snacks market that have been covered are Lay's, Pringles, Terra Chips, Poppy, Herr's Chips, Bikano, Bauli, Arca Continental, General Mills Inc., Haldiram's, Avon Bakers, ITC Limited, Snackfully Ltd, Bikanervala Foods Private Limited, XOX Gebäck GmbH.The market analytics report segments the global savory snacks market as follows:.By ProductoPotato chipsoNuts and SeedsoPopcornoMeat SnacksoOthers.By CategoryoFriedoBakedoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloSpeciality StoresoSupermarkets/HypermarketsoOnline.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Lay's.Pringles.Terra chips.Poppy.Herr's chips.Bikano.Bauli.Arca Continental.General Mills Inc..Haldiram's.Avon Bakers.ITC Limited.Snackfully Ltd.Bikanervala Foods Private Limited.XOX Gebäck GmbHExplore More Reports:.Mashed Potatoes Market:.Frozen Food Market:.Food Spread Market:

