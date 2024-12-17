(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer-aided Design Market, Global, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Computer-aided design (CAD) is an essential tool for designers in manufacturing. As products and demands change, CAD must evolve to accommodate these transformations. A new market landscape is emerging as software-defined products become the norm, prompting manufacturers to adapt and manage the mechanical and electronic dimensions of their products in unison.
More complex software workloads require advanced CAD tools to meet performance and power requirements. As demands for sustainability and compliance with regulations grow, design is a crucial stage where manufacturers can optimize product performance and reduce its environmental impact. Technological innovations are also altering CAD as generative design and cloud deployment gain relevance and provide users with enhanced collaboration capabilities, lower barriers of entry, and greater flexibility.
CAD vendors need to keep pace with this dynamic environment and develop offerings that channel these new demands into cutting-edge software for manufacturers as the market continues to show strong prospects for growth.
Key Growth Opportunities:
Mechanical CAD and Electronic CAD Integration Democratization of CAD Development of CAD-adjacent Offerings
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Segmentation by Industry Vertical Segmentation by Region
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Computer-aided Design Market
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CAD Industry
Computer-aided Design Market Ecosystem
CAD-CAE-CAM Differentiation Mechanical and Electronic Computer-aided Design Mechanical Computer-aided Design Electronic Computer-aided Design MCAD-ECAD Distribution Distribution Channels Competitive Environment Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator: Computer-aided Design Market
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Deep Dive: 2D and 3D CAD Deep Dive: Direct and Parametric Modeling Deep Dive: Open Design Repositories and Communities Deep Dive: Generative Design GD: Most Relevant Use Cases by Industry Generative Design and Additive Manufacturing Other Potential Benefits of Generative Design Sustainability: Sustainable Development Goals and Design CAD Ecosystem: Supporting Tools CAD Ecosystem: Enhancing Software and the Digital Thread CAD Start-ups Cloud and SaaS in CAD Computer-aided Design by Deployment Type Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share by Company Analysis
Growth Generator: Discrete Industries
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Semiconductors and Electronics Industry Analysis Automotive and Transportation Industry Analysis Aerospace and Defense Industry Analysis Machinery Industry Analysis Medical Devices Industry Analysis
Growth Generator: Hybrid Industries
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Consumer Goods Industry Analysis Other Industries Analysis
Growth Generator: North America and Latin America
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Next Steps & Appendix
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
