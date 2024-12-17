عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Computer-Aided Design Market Forecast Report To 2030: Design Innovation Is Driving Transformational Growth Through The Adoption Of Advanced Technologies And Cloud-Based Deployments In Manufacturing


12/17/2024 7:32:25 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer-aided Design Market, Global, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Computer-aided design (CAD) is an essential tool for designers in manufacturing. As products and demands change, CAD must evolve to accommodate these transformations. A new market landscape is emerging as software-defined products become the norm, prompting manufacturers to adapt and manage the mechanical and electronic dimensions of their products in unison.

More complex software workloads require advanced CAD tools to meet performance and power requirements. As demands for sustainability and compliance with regulations grow, design is a crucial stage where manufacturers can optimize product performance and reduce its environmental impact. Technological innovations are also altering CAD as generative design and cloud deployment gain relevance and provide users with enhanced collaboration capabilities, lower barriers of entry, and greater flexibility.

CAD vendors need to keep pace with this dynamic environment and develop offerings that channel these new demands into cutting-edge software for manufacturers as the market continues to show strong prospects for growth.

Key Growth Opportunities:

  • Mechanical CAD and Electronic CAD Integration
  • Democratization of CAD
  • Development of CAD-adjacent Offerings

Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Industry Vertical
  • Segmentation by Region

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Computer-aided Design Market

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CAD Industry

Computer-aided Design Market Ecosystem

  • CAD-CAE-CAM Differentiation
  • Mechanical and Electronic Computer-aided Design
  • Mechanical Computer-aided Design
  • Electronic Computer-aided Design
  • MCAD-ECAD Distribution
  • Distribution Channels
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Environment
  • Key Competitors

Growth Generator: Computer-aided Design Market

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Deep Dive: 2D and 3D CAD
  • Deep Dive: Direct and Parametric Modeling
  • Deep Dive: Open Design Repositories and Communities
  • Deep Dive: Generative Design
  • GD: Most Relevant Use Cases by Industry
  • Generative Design and Additive Manufacturing
  • Other Potential Benefits of Generative Design
  • Sustainability: Sustainable Development Goals and Design
  • CAD Ecosystem: Supporting Tools
  • CAD Ecosystem: Enhancing Software and the Digital Thread
  • CAD Start-ups
  • Cloud and SaaS in CAD
  • Computer-aided Design by Deployment Type
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast by Segment
    • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share by Company Analysis

Growth Generator: Discrete Industries

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Semiconductors and Electronics Industry Analysis
  • Automotive and Transportation Industry Analysis
  • Aerospace and Defense Industry Analysis
  • Machinery Industry Analysis
  • Medical Devices Industry Analysis

Growth Generator: Hybrid Industries

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Consumer Goods Industry Analysis
  • Other Industries Analysis

Growth Generator: North America and Latin America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Analysis

Next Steps & Appendix

  • Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN17122024004107003653ID1109002139


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search