(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer-aided Design Market, Global, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Computer-aided design (CAD) is an essential tool for designers in manufacturing. As products and demands change, CAD must evolve to accommodate these transformations. A new landscape is emerging as software-defined products become the norm, prompting manufacturers to adapt and manage the mechanical and electronic dimensions of their products in unison.

More complex software workloads require advanced CAD tools to meet performance and power requirements. As demands for sustainability and compliance with regulations grow, design is a crucial stage where manufacturers can optimize product performance and reduce its environmental impact. Technological innovations are also altering CAD as generative design and cloud deployment gain relevance and provide users with enhanced collaboration capabilities, lower barriers of entry, and greater flexibility.

CAD vendors need to keep pace with this dynamic environment and develop offerings that channel these new demands into cutting-edge software for manufacturers as the market continues to show strong prospects for growth.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Mechanical CAD and Electronic CAD Integration

Democratization of CAD Development of CAD-adjacent Offerings

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Industry Vertical Segmentation by Region

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Computer-aided Design Market

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CAD Industry

Computer-aided Design Market Ecosystem



CAD-CAE-CAM Differentiation

Mechanical and Electronic Computer-aided Design

Mechanical Computer-aided Design

Electronic Computer-aided Design

MCAD-ECAD Distribution

Distribution Channels

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Growth Generator: Computer-aided Design Market



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Deep Dive: 2D and 3D CAD

Deep Dive: Direct and Parametric Modeling

Deep Dive: Open Design Repositories and Communities

Deep Dive: Generative Design

GD: Most Relevant Use Cases by Industry

Generative Design and Additive Manufacturing

Other Potential Benefits of Generative Design

Sustainability: Sustainable Development Goals and Design

CAD Ecosystem: Supporting Tools

CAD Ecosystem: Enhancing Software and the Digital Thread

CAD Start-ups

Cloud and SaaS in CAD

Computer-aided Design by Deployment Type

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast by Segment



Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share by Company Analysis

Growth Generator: Discrete Industries



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Semiconductors and Electronics Industry Analysis

Automotive and Transportation Industry Analysis

Aerospace and Defense Industry Analysis

Machinery Industry Analysis Medical Devices Industry Analysis

Growth Generator: Hybrid Industries



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Consumer Goods Industry Analysis Other Industries Analysis

Growth Generator: North America and Latin America



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Europe, Middle East, and Africa



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis

Next Steps & Appendix

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900