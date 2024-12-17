Car Mobile Holder Market To Hit USD 862.9 Million By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Car mobile holder is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to strengthened safety regulations.

Car mobile holder size was valued at USD 565.6 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032. The growing need for safer driving practices, driven by increasing mobile phone use behind the wheel, is fueling the demand for car mobile holders. Stricter safety regulations and the growing risk of accidents are prompting authorities to enforce laws that encourage the use of hands-free mobile solutions while driving.

The increasing reliance on navigation applications is also a significant factor driving market growth. As drivers increasingly use their smartphones for real-time directions and traffic updates, the need for secure mobile holders is more crucial than ever. These holders allow for hands-free usage of mobile devices, ensuring drivers can easily access navigation apps without taking their hands off the wheel, thus improving both convenience and safety.

The car mobile holder market can be divided into two main types: rotable/flexible and fixed car mobile holders. The fixed segment held a significant market share in 2023, valued at over USD 324.3 million, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through the forecast period. Fixed holders are popular for their stability, providing a secure attachment that reduces vibrations and prevents devices from slipping during travel. These holders are easy to install and remove, making them appealing to consumers seeking convenience.

Additionally, fixed mobile holders are typically more affordable, which broadens their appeal to budget-conscious consumers. Their simple design and fewer moving parts enhance their durability, making them a long-lasting option. This contributes to their widespread popularity, as consumers increasingly opt for reliable and cost-effective solutions for safely using their devices while driving.

In terms of material, the car mobile holder market is categorized into plastic, rubber, glass, and other materials. Rubber holds the largest market share, accounting for 62% in 2023, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% until 2032. Rubber's superior grip and flexibility make it ideal for holding devices securely. It also absorbs shocks, reducing vibrations and ensuring stability, especially on uneven roads. Its durability and resistance to wear and tear make it an attractive and cost-effective option for manufacturers and consumers alike.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the car mobile holder market, accounting for around USD 235.9 million in 2023, with a projected growth rate of over 5.2% through 2032. The rise of e-commerce in this region has significantly boosted market growth. Online shopping platforms allow consumers to easily access a wide range of mobile holders at competitive prices, enhancing purchasing convenience and supporting overall market growth.

Major players in car mobile holder market include Arkon Mounts, Aukey Official, Belkin, Bonafide Creation, Brodit AB, iOttie, Kenu, Mpow, Nite Ize, Portronics, Scosche Industries, Spigen, TechMatte, Vanmass, and WixGear among others.

