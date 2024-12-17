Putin mocks Western leaders saying they think they`re chosen by God

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has accused Western countries of acting as though they are divinely appointed to dominate the world, enforcing constantly shifting rules to maintain their global hegemony. Speaking at a meeting with Russian Defense officials, Putin described the current global military and situation as volatile, citing ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.



He criticized the United States and other Western powers for attempting to impose their "so-called rules" on the international community, highlighting the inconsistency and manipulation in these rules. Putin argued that the West, while claiming to represent God's will, does not truly believe in God, yet continues to apply its rules with impunity.



The Russian leader also accused the West of waging hybrid wars and a "policy of containment" against Russia, pointing to the US's support for Ukraine and its efforts to weaken Russia through military aid and other means. He claimed that Western powers are provoking Russia and manipulating public fear to escalate tensions. Putin warned that continued Western support for Ukraine and the deployment of weapons near Russia's borders are pushing Moscow to the brink of retaliation.



He emphasized Russia's commitment to securing its sovereignty, including updating its nuclear doctrine to allow for nuclear responses to conventional or nuclear threats.

