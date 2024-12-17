Azerbaijan Composers' Union Jubilee Celebrated With Fascinating Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted another concert timed to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Azernews reports.

At the beginning of the event, a candidate of art history, musicologist Zhala Gulamova informed the audience in detail about the concert program.

Accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the artistic direction and conductorship of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov, Honored Artists Ilham Najafov (tutek), Inara Babayeva (soprano), Tural Aghasiyev (tenor), laureates of republican and international competitions Natavan Hasanova (qanun), Ramesh Pashayev (balaban) and Aftandil Huseynov (naghara) thrilled the audience with their performances.

The concert program featured "Invitation to Music" by E. Dadasheva, a suite for chamber orchestra "Maryam" by A. Gadzhiaskerli, romance "My Sun" by T. Mammadli, "Fresco" by M. Arazbeyli, "Eternal Memory" (dedicated to the memory of martyrs) by A. Zahid, "Soldier's Prayer" by N. Nagiyeva, "Turanian Motifs" (two parts: "Iron Girl" and "Gopuz of My Father Korkud") by I. Azmanli, choreographic fantasy based on Azerbaijani folk melodies "Kharibulbul" by I. Gismet-Abdulla, "Azerbaijani Dance" by G. Abdullayeva, "Scherzo" by F. Nagiyev. Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Samira Ashumova acted as accompanist.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union was established on June 30, 1934 as a department of the USSR Composers' Union with the assistance of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The founding meeting was attended by 17 composers-founders from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibayov and Niyazi.

In different years, the organization was headed by prominent composers - Asan Refatov (1934-1935), Ali Karimov (1935-1936), Uzeyir Hajibayli (1936-1948), Said Rustamov (1949-1953), Gara Garayev (1953-1982), Tofig Guliyev (1999-2000), since 2007 - Frangiz Alizade.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union holds creative evenings, organizes competitions for young musicians in the field of symphonic, chamber and other music, concerts of local and foreign composers, participates in the implementation of such projects as Silk Road International Music Festival, World of Mugham Festival, Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival and other musical events in the country.