Customs Chief: Automated Risk Analysis System Cuts Border Crossing Time By 58%

As a result of implementing the Automated Risk Analysis System (ARAS) over the past year, the average border crossing time has decreased by 58%, clearance time by 15%, and the number of physical inspections by 20%.

Azernews reports that Shahin Bagirov, Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan, made this statement at the Customs-Business Forum held in Baku.

"The introduction of the ARAS system in 2023 has enabled more efficient use of tools. It has reduced customs clearance time, minimized transportation costs, and created a favorable business environment for foreign trade participants who comply with customs regulations," he emphasized.

It should be noted that ARAS (Automated Risk Analysis System) utilizes artificial intelligence-based machine learning algorithms to enable faster border crossings for cargo and vehicles, streamline customs clearance, and reduce operational costs for businesses through data pre-processing. By assessing the risk profiles of foreign trade participants, carriers, and goods (including vehicles) based on key indicators, the system assigns a specific clearance procedure and determines the appropriate risk corridor (green, yellow, blue, or red) for each shipment. This process ensures that goods are released and cleared for entry into the country according to the determined risk levels.