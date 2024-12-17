عربي


Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Develops New Goods Release Mechanism

12/17/2024

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijani State customs Committee (SCC) has developed a mechanism for the release of goods based on an electronic notification system and guarantee to streamline revenue collection, Azernews reports, citing the SCC Chairman, Shahin Baghirov, as he stated at the Customs-Business Forum held in Baku today.

"A methodological manual, electronic notification system, and guarantee-based mechanism for the release of goods have been prepared in accordance with international standards for revenue collection," he emphasized.

According to Baghirov, customs duties and taxes accounted for 18% of the state budget and 5.2% of GDP in 2023.

"There was a 12.4% increase in customs revenue in 2023 compared to 2022," he said.

AzerNews

