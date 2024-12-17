Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Develops New Goods Release Mechanism
Qabil Ashirov
The Azerbaijani State customs Committee (SCC) has developed a
mechanism for the release of goods based on an electronic
notification system and guarantee to streamline revenue collection,
Azernews reports, citing the SCC Chairman, Shahin
Baghirov, as he stated at the Customs-Business Forum held in Baku
today.
"A methodological manual, electronic notification system, and
guarantee-based mechanism for the release of goods have been
prepared in accordance with international standards for revenue
collection," he emphasized.
According to Baghirov, customs duties and taxes accounted for
18% of the state budget and 5.2% of GDP in 2023.
"There was a 12.4% increase in customs revenue in 2023 compared
to 2022," he said.
