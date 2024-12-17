Iran’s transport minister stresses role of transport sector in driving financial development

(MENAFN) Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, highlighted the vital role of the transport sector in driving both economic and social growth, as the country observed its National Transport Day. In a statement released on Monday, Sadegh extended her congratulations to transport employees and underscored the sector’s significant contribution to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP). She emphasized that transport is not just a means of movement, but a key factor in fostering overall development and prosperity within society.



Sadegh further emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about the critical role transportation plays in daily life. She noted that transportation connects communities, facilitates the movement of goods and services, and supports a wide range of economic activities, thereby enhancing the overall well-being of the country. According to Sadegh, the transport sector is an indispensable part of the infrastructure that supports the functioning of various industries and helps sustain economic growth.



National Transport Day, celebrated annually on December 16, serves as a day to recognize and appreciate the contributions of individuals working in the transport sector across Iran. It serves not only as a moment of recognition for the sector's workers but also as an opportunity to reflect on the essential services they provide, which are foundational to the smooth functioning of society. The observance of this day highlights the ongoing need for investment in transportation infrastructure and the development of systems that can further bolster economic and social advancement.

